We're making our way through the 2021 holiday season, and if you're anything like us you are more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry! With Christmas behind us, New Year's Eve is right around the corner. If you're planning on safely attending a glitzy NYE event, you'll need some new holiday party dresses.

Retailers and brands have dropped their holiday styles so you can find a dress you're super excited to wear for the festive occasion. To help you find the best holiday dresses, ET has scoured the internet to find the chicest frocks to make holiday dressing a breeze this year. Whether you're looking for a dress to wear to a winter wedding, Christmas party, Hanukkah celebration, office party or New Year's Eve, something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses is bound to catch your eye -- whether it's a sequin dress or a velvet wrap dress.

Ahead, shop our top holiday dress picks from Nordstrom, ASOS, Lulus, Boohoo, Revolve, Reformation and more. Plus, don't forget to grab a face mask -- we've gathered stylish face masks that won't disrupt your holiday look.

Looking for holiday gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Under $50

Under $100

Under $200

Vaccination Card Holders

RELATED CONTENT:

Gorjana Giving Tuesday: Shop Jewelry & Gifts to Benefit Toys for Tots

The 35 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Holiday Home Decor Deals to Shop Now

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Deals: Take Up to 75% Off Everything Now

Michael Kors Holiday Sale Starts Now: Up to 60% Off Handbags & Jackets