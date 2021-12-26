Shopping

Best Holiday Party and New Year's Eve Dresses for Every Budget -- Lulus, Forever 21, Asos, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
holiday party dresses
Missguided, ASOS, Forever 21, PrettyLittleThing

We're making our way through the 2021 holiday season, and if you're anything like us you are more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry! With Christmas behind us, New Year's Eve is right around the corner. If you're planning on safely attending a glitzy NYE event, you'll need some new holiday party dresses.

Retailers and brands have dropped their holiday styles so you can find a dress you're super excited to wear for the festive occasion. To help you find the best holiday dresses, ET has scoured the internet to find the chicest frocks to make holiday dressing a breeze this year. Whether you're looking for a dress to wear to a winter wedding, Christmas party, Hanukkah celebration, office party or New Year's Eve, something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses is bound to catch your eye --  whether it's a sequin dress or a velvet wrap dress.

Ahead, shop our top holiday dress picks from Nordstrom, ASOS, Lulus, Boohoo, Revolve, Reformation and more. Plus, don't forget to grab a face mask -- we've gathered stylish face masks that won't disrupt your holiday look. 

Looking for holiday gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Under $50

H&M Short Dress
H&M Short Dress
H&M
H&M Short Dress
Break out the red plaid for the party in this punk-style pleated mini dress. 
$30
Forever 21 Sequin Mini Dress
Forever 21 Sequin Mini Dress
Forever 21
Forever 21 Sequin Mini Dress
Turn heads in this sexy sequin black mini dress with a structured sweetheart neckline. 
$45$27
ASOS Design Pleated Mini Dress
ASOS DESIGN leather look pleated mini dress in black
Asos
ASOS Design Pleated Mini Dress
This faux leather mini dress from ASOS is the daring style the 2021 holidays are calling for. 
$40
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
Boohoo
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
You'll look chic and feel comfortable in this cold-shoulder, long sleeve, winter white midi dress from Boohoo all night long!
$30$14
Nasty Gal Metallic Organza Mini Dress
Nasty Gal Metallic Organza Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Metallic Organza Mini Dress
This flouncy metallic organza number from Nasty Gal is a fun choice for a Christmas party.
$111$33
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
Amazon
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
Choose your favorite color of this cap sleeve lace cocktail party dress. This lace dress has over 11,000 global ratings and 4.5 stars on Amazon. 
$60$45

Under $100

Princess Polly Lillie Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Princess Polly Lillie Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Lillie Long Sleeve Mini Dress
We love the romantic look of this Princess Polly dress, featuring floaty, puffed sleeves, corset waist and draped bust. 
$70$52
INC International Concepts Velvet Faux-Wrap Dress
INC International Concepts Velvet Faux-Wrap Dress
Macy's
INC International Concepts Velvet Faux-Wrap Dress
Save $50 on this sumptuous and festive red velvet wrap dress by INC International Concepts. 
$99$69
Fashion to Figure Sheila Heart Button Velvet Dress.png
Fashion to Figure Sheila Heart Button Velvet Dress.png
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure Sheila Heart Button Velvet Dress.png
Apply the code FTF50 to get 50% off this super chic velvet ruched dress with heart-shaped buttons at Fashion to Figure. 
$120$70
Eloquii Turtleneck Mesh Dress
Eloquii Turtleneck Mesh Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Turtleneck Mesh Dress
Use the code CYBER to get 50% off and an extra 15% off on this fashion-forward printed mesh dress from Eloquii.
$140$65
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.
$58
Lulus Law of Attraction Navy Blue One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Lulus Law of Attraction Navy Blue One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Law of Attraction Navy Blue One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress
No need for a short cocktail dress to turn heads. This gorgeous satin dress from Lulus will stun at any formal event.
$68
Lulus Light Up the Night Navy Blue Sequin Shift Dress
Lulus Light Up the Night Navy Blue Sequin Shift Dress
Lulus
Lulus Light Up the Night Navy Blue Sequin Shift Dress
Short party dresses are made for sequins. This sexy cocktail dress from Lulus has a conservative sleeves with a deep-V neckline, perfect for holiday parties.
$58
ASOS Design Scoop Back Bias Cut Satin Maxi Dress in Champagne
Asos Design Scoop Back Bias Cut Satin Maxi Dress in Champagne
Asos
ASOS Design Scoop Back Bias Cut Satin Maxi Dress in Champagne
This silhouette is for a party that calls for an elegant evening dress.
$83
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
This PrettyLittleThing bodycon dress in olive green boasts romantic puffed sleeves.
$68$39
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
Missguided
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
A glamorous holiday party dress, boasting a ruched bust detail, in a jewel-toned purple shade from Missguided. Style with tights and drop earrings. 
$56$28

Under $200

Majorelle Leigh Mini Dress
Majorelle Leigh Mini Dress
Revolve
Majorelle Leigh Mini Dress
A pretty pink dress you'll feel gorgeous in, thanks to the bow detail and draped, cold-shoulder design. 
$178
Reformation Helio Dress
Reformation Helio Dress
Reformation
Reformation Helio Dress
This isn't a regular black dress -- see the embellished side cut-out! 
$178
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
Express
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
A figure-hugging sweater midi dress with a feminine, sheer lace neckline from Express. 
$118$59
Lavish Alice Mix Media Long Sleeve Coat Dress
Lavish Alice Mix Media Long Sleeve Coat Dress
Nordstrom
Lavish Alice Mix Media Long Sleeve Coat Dress
A mini coat-style dress, featuring a stylish cinched satin corset from Nordstrom.
$160
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
Nordstrom
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
This Lavish Alice one-shoulder satin dress from Nordstrom is perfectly festive. Style with sparkly statement earrings and strappy heels. 
$150
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
Shopbop
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
We're obsessed with this icy blue, textured satin cut-out midi dress from Shopbop. Couple it with silver accessories. 
$150

Vaccination Card Holders

2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Amazon
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Unfold the slim cover to show your vaccine card for quick entry to indoor spaces and fold the cover to protect your privacy.
$6
Sokurdeg Covid Vaccination Card Protector 4 X 3 Inches with Lanyard
Sokurdeg Covid Vaccination Card Protector 4 X 3 Inches with Lanyard
Amazon
Sokurdeg Covid Vaccination Card Protector 4 X 3 Inches with Lanyard
Keep your vaccination card protected with this card holder that comes with a lanyard. 
$7
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector 2-Pack
Amazon
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
A slightly larger plastic sleeve to fit laminated 4X3 cards. 
$5

RELATED CONTENT:

Gorjana Giving Tuesday: Shop Jewelry & Gifts to Benefit Toys for Tots

The 35 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Holiday Home Decor Deals to Shop Now

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Deals: Take Up to 75% Off Everything Now

Michael Kors Holiday Sale Starts Now: Up to 60% Off Handbags & Jackets

 