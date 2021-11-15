Shopping

Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget -- Forever 21, Asos, Express and More

By ETonline Staff
holiday party dresses
Missguided, ASOS, Forever 21, PrettyLittleThing

The holidays are almost here and if you're anything like us, you are more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry! The 2021 holiday season is expected to bring back events, which means you need some new holiday party dresses.

Retailers and brands have already started to bring out their holiday styles so you can find a dress you're super excited to wear when the occasion comes. To help you find the best holiday dresses, ET has scoured the internet to find the chicest frocks to make holiday dressing a breeze this year.

Whether you're looking for fall wedding, Christmas party, office party, New Year's Eve or homecoming dresses, something special from our selection of stunning styles is bound to catch your eye from sequined dresses to velvet wrap dresses.

Ahead, shop our top holiday dress picks from Nordstrom, ASOS, Lulus, Boohoo, Revolve, Reformation and more.

Check out ET's 2021 holiday gift guide, featuring a ton of gifting ideas for loved ones. 

Under $200

Reformation Finneas Velvet Dress
Reformation Finneas Velvet Dress
Reformation
Reformation Finneas Velvet Dress
Reformation has a ton of options for holiday dresses. Our top pick is this elegant plum-colored velvet midi with scoop neckline, long sleeves and a relaxed slit skirt. 
$178
Lavish Alice Mix Media Long Sleeve Coat Dress
Lavish Alice Mix Media Long Sleeve Coat Dress
Nordstrom
Lavish Alice Mix Media Long Sleeve Coat Dress
A mini coat-style dress, featuring a stylish cinched satin corset from Nordstrom.
$160
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
Express
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
A figure-hugging sweater midi dress with a feminine, sheer lace neckline from Express. 
$118$94
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
Nordstrom
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
This Lavish Alice one-shoulder satin dress from Nordstrom is perfectly festive. Style with sparkly statement earrings and strappy heels. 
$150
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
Shopbop
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
We're obsessed with this icy blue, textured satin cut-out midi dress from ShopBop. Couple it with silver accessories. 
$150
River Island Silver Sequin Tie Waist Mini Dress
River Island Silver Sequin Tie Waist Mini Dress
River Island
River Island Silver Sequin Tie Waist Mini Dress
Wear this River Island silver sequin party mini with balloon sleeves, tie waist and buttoned front with strappy sandals and a clutch.
$111

Under $100

Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.
$58
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
This PrettyLittleThing bodycon dress in olive green boasts romantic puffed sleeves.
$68$42
Superdown Rosalind Mini Dress
Superdown Rosalind Mini Dress
Revolve
Superdown Rosalind Mini Dress
We love this iridescent party dress with a corset-style waist from Revolve.
$66
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
Missguided
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
A glamorous holiday party dress, boasting a ruched bust detail, in a jewel-toned purple shade from Missguided. Style with tights and drop earrings. 
$52$33
Fashion to Figure Zuri Keyhole Sweater Maxi Dress
Fashion to Figure Zuri Keyhole Sweater Maxi Dress
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure Zuri Keyhole Sweater Maxi Dress
This is no regular sweater dress. Leave it to Fashion to Figure to design a knit maxi that's both sexy, sleek and sophisticated. 
$90$67

Under $50

ASOS DESIGN Pleated Mini Dress
ASOS DESIGN leather look pleated mini dress in black
Asos
ASOS DESIGN Pleated Mini Dress
This faux leather mini dress from Asos Design is the daring style the 2021 holidays are calling for. 
$40
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
Boohoo
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
You'll look chic and feel comfortable in this cold-shoulder, long sleeve, winter white midi dress from Boohoo all night long!
$30$10
Nasty Gal Metallic Organza Mini Dress
Nasty Gal Metallic Organza Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Metallic Organza Mini Dress
This flouncy metallic organza number from Nasty Gal is a fun choice for a Christmas party.
$109$44
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
Amazon
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
Choose your favorite color of this cap sleeve lace cocktail party dress. This lace dress has over 11,000 global ratings and 4.5 stars on Amazon. 
$42 $40
Forever 21 Velvet Rhinestone Bodycon Dress
Forever 21 Velvet Rhinestone Bodycon Dress
Forever 21
Forever 21 Velvet Rhinestone Bodycon Dress
This velvet LBD from Forever 21 is ideal for a special occasion. It has a sweetheart neckline adorned with rhinestone chain fringe.
$35$21

Vaccination Card Holders

Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector 2-Pack
Amazon
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
A slightly larger plastic sleeve to fit laminated 4X3 cards. 
$5
Sokurdeg Covid Vaccination Card Protector 4 X 3 Inches with Lanyard
Sokurdeg Covid Vaccination Card Protector 4 X 3 Inches with Lanyard
Amazon
Sokurdeg Covid Vaccination Card Protector 4 X 3 Inches with Lanyard
Keep your vaccination card protected with this card holder that comes with a lanyard. 
$7
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Amazon
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Unfold the slim cover to show your vaccine card for quick entry to indoor spaces and fold the cover to protect your privacy.
$6

