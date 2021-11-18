The holidays are coming up fast and if you're anything like us, you are more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry! The 2021 holiday season is expected to bring back events, which means you need some new holiday party dresses.

Retailers and brands have already started to bring out their holiday styles so you can find a dress you're super excited to wear when the occasion comes. To help you find the best holiday dresses, ET has scoured the internet to find the chicest frocks to make holiday dressing a breeze this year.

Whether you're looking for wedding, Christmas party, office party, New Year's Eve or homecoming dresses, something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses is bound to catch your eye -- whether it's a sequin dress or a velvet wrap dress.

Ahead, shop our top holiday dress picks from Nordstrom, ASOS, Lulus, Boohoo, Revolve, Reformation and more.

Check out ET's 2021 holiday gift guide, featuring a ton of gifting ideas for loved ones.

Under $50

Under $100

Under $200

Reformation Finneas Velvet Dress Reformation Reformation Finneas Velvet Dress Reformation has a ton of options for holiday dresses. Our top pick is this elegant plum-colored velvet midi with scoop neckline, long sleeves and a relaxed slit skirt. $178 Buy Now

Vaccination Card Holders

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Cozy Loungewear to Gift or Wear for the Holidays

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Home Depot, Macy's, Wayfair and More

The Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays

18 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Shop the Best Fitness Holiday Gifts and Black Friday Deals

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Shop Jessica Alba's Favorite Gifts for the Holidays on Amazon