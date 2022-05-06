Best Lightweight Jackets for Men to Wear Between Spring and Summer
The weather from spring to summer can be wild. As the days continue to grow warmer, they are also interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. To say that spring weather is fickle is an understatement, and for men especially, it can be difficult to figure out what to wear.
If your spring-to-summer uniform is shorts and a t-shirt, but you find yourself shivering in that early morning chill, you're not alone. That's why a lightweight jacket is the perfect layer. There's no better way to fight off that surprise afternoon rain shower or a sudden dip in the temperature than a light layer you can throw on and off. Because let's be honest — your winter coat is far too bulky to carry around all day.
Lucky for you, men's fashion is filled with a wide array of jacket options to make sure you can brave the elements with confidence (and style!). Everything from lightweight denim to water-resistant hooded jackets and more are all available in fun, bold colors for spring (and even cooler summer nights). So whether you need something to do double-duty for your morning run and running errands, or you just want to spruce up your wardrobe, the perfect lightweight jacket is out there for you.
Below, shop our favorite lightweight jackets for men this spring and summer.
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any spring outfit. Grab it while it's 50% off.
Made from a heavy, durable cotton, this retro-inspired jacket will break in the more you wear it.
This snap-front fleece can easily transition from work to play, making it a perfect staple in your spring wardrobe.
This sporty silhouette gives the perfect level of cozy warmth for all the surprise spring weather. The collar even pops up to protect your neck from more intense winds.
Take the classic plaid shirt up a notch with this thicker fabric that can double as a trendy jacket.
We love this pre-distressed jacket which combines a trendy slim fit with utilitarian details like extra large pockets and a detachable hood.
Stay stylish all spring long with this lightweight cotton twill jacket, available in trendy camel and distressed green.
Fight off the elements while looking fly in this color-blocked windbreaker from Nike.
This soft-knit jacket is great for a guy who loves a pattern.
Part shirt, part jacket — we 100% love this stylish top layer in trendy indigo.
Rainy weather doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. Amp up your wardrobe with this hooded raincoat in subtle blue this spring.
Nothing says spring more than a perfectly tailored leather jacket. We love this one from Lucky Brand, which is currently 30% off.
This bomber, which comes in ten bold colors for spring, is so well priced, you might even want to get more than one.
Don't miss your chance to get this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's 50% off.
Snap up in this lightweight shirt jacket in ultra-trendy pastel.
This lightweight khaki shirt is oversized, so it works in warmer and cooler weather.
This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable spring weather.
Save the earth and look impeccably stylish this spring in this jacket made from 100% recycled materials.
This Ted Baker classic trench coat is a great investment piece that will serve you well this spring, summer and beyond.
