Best Lightweight Jackets for Men to Wear Between Spring and Summer

The weather from spring to summer can be wild. As the days continue to grow warmer, they are also interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. To say that spring weather is fickle is an understatement, and for men especially, it can be difficult to figure out what to wear.

If your spring-to-summer uniform is shorts and a t-shirt, but you find yourself shivering in that early morning chill, you're not alone. That's why a lightweight jacket is the perfect layer. There's no better way to fight off that surprise afternoon rain shower or a sudden dip in the temperature than a light layer you can throw on and off. Because let's be honest — your winter coat is far too bulky to carry around all day.

Lucky for you, men's fashion is filled with a wide array of jacket options to make sure you can brave the elements with confidence (and style!). Everything from lightweight denim to water-resistant hooded jackets and more are all available in fun, bold colors for spring (and even cooler summer nights). So whether you need something to do double-duty for your morning run and running errands, or you just want to spruce up your wardrobe, the perfect lightweight jacket is out there for you.

Below, shop our favorite lightweight jackets for men this spring and summer.

Madewell Field Jacket Madewell Madewell Field Jacket We love this pre-distressed jacket which combines a trendy slim fit with utilitarian details like extra large pockets and a detachable hood. $148 $75 Buy Now

Madewell Rains Jacket Madewell Madewell Rains Jacket Rainy weather doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. Amp up your wardrobe with this hooded raincoat in subtle blue this spring. $110 Buy Now

Windproof Bomber Jacket Amazon Windproof Bomber Jacket This bomber, which comes in ten bold colors for spring, is so well priced, you might even want to get more than one. $37 Buy Now

