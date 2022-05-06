Shopping

Best Lightweight Jackets for Men to Wear Between Spring and Summer

By Charlotte Lewis‍
spring jackets for men
The weather from spring to summer can be wild. As the days continue to grow warmer, they are also interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. To say that spring weather is fickle is an understatement, and for men especially, it can be difficult to figure out what to wear.

If your spring-to-summer uniform is shorts and a t-shirt, but you find yourself shivering in that early morning chill, you're not alone. That's why a lightweight jacket is the perfect layer. There's no better way to fight off that surprise afternoon rain shower or a sudden dip in the temperature than a light layer you can throw on and off. Because let's be honest — your winter coat is far too bulky to carry around all day.

Lucky for you, men's fashion is filled with a wide array of jacket options to make sure you can brave the elements with confidence (and style!). Everything from lightweight denim to water-resistant hooded jackets and more are all available in fun, bold colors for spring (and even cooler summer nights). So whether you need something to do double-duty for your morning run and running errands, or you just want to spruce up your wardrobe, the perfect lightweight jacket is out there for you.

Below, shop our favorite lightweight jackets for men this spring and summer. 

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any spring outfit. Grab it while it's 50% off.

$98$42
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Duck Canvas Chore Jacket
Wallace & Barnes duck canvas chore jacket in railroad stripe
J.Crew
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Duck Canvas Chore Jacket

Made from a heavy, durable cotton, this retro-inspired jacket will break in the more you wear it.

$148
Faherty Epic Quilted Fleece Cotton Blend Jacket
Epic Quilted Fleece Cotton Blend Jacket FAHERTY
Nordstrom
Faherty Epic Quilted Fleece Cotton Blend Jacket

This snap-front fleece can easily transition from work to play, making it a perfect staple in your spring wardrobe.

$198$118
The North Face Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket
Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket
Nordstrom
The North Face Canyonlands Full Zip Jacket

This sporty silhouette gives the perfect level of cozy warmth for all the surprise spring weather. The collar even pops up to protect your neck from more intense winds.

$79
Wax London Whiting Plaid Shirt Jacket
Whiting Plaid Shirt Jacket WAX LONDON
Nordstrom
Wax London Whiting Plaid Shirt Jacket

Take the classic plaid shirt up a notch with this thicker fabric that can double as a trendy jacket.

$195$156
Madewell Field Jacket
Field Jacket
Madewell
Madewell Field Jacket

We love this pre-distressed jacket which combines a trendy slim fit with utilitarian details like extra large pockets and a detachable hood.

$148$75
Banana Republic CPO Jacket
CPO Jacket
Banana Republic
Banana Republic CPO Jacket

Stay stylish all spring long with this lightweight cotton twill jacket, available in trendy camel and distressed green.

$90
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike
Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Fight off the elements while looking fly in this color-blocked windbreaker from Nike.

$100$57
Gap Camo Chore Jacket
Camo Chore Jacket
Gap
Gap Camo Chore Jacket

This soft-knit jacket is great for a guy who loves a pattern.

$90$70
Treasure & Bond Indigo Textured Chore Coat
Indigo Textured Chore Coat TREASURE & BOND
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Indigo Textured Chore Coat

Part shirt, part jacket — we 100% love this stylish top layer in trendy indigo.

$100$70
Madewell Rains Jacket
Rains Jacket
Madewell
Madewell Rains Jacket

Rainy weather doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. Amp up your wardrobe with this hooded raincoat in subtle blue this spring.

$110
Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket
Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket

Nothing says spring more than a perfectly tailored leather jacket. We love this one from Lucky Brand, which is currently 30% off.

$499$349
Windproof Bomber Jacket
Windproof Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Windproof Bomber Jacket

This bomber, which comes in ten bold colors for spring, is so well priced, you might even want to get more than one.

$37
Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket
Trucker Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket

Don't miss your chance to get this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's 50% off.

$119$60
Kenzo Tiger Patch Cotton Snap-Up Overshirt
Tiger Patch Cotton Snap-Up Overshirt
Nordstrom
Kenzo Tiger Patch Cotton Snap-Up Overshirt

Snap up in this lightweight shirt jacket in ultra-trendy pastel.

$355$248
Topman Men's Oversize Button-Up Overshirt
Men's Oversize Button-Up Overshirt
Nordstrom
Topman Men's Oversize Button-Up Overshirt

This lightweight khaki shirt is oversized, so it works in warmer and cooler weather.

$74
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell

This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable spring weather.

$55
Gap 100% Recycled Nylon Coach Jacket
100% Recycled Nylon Coach Jacket
Gap
Gap 100% Recycled Nylon Coach Jacket

Save the earth and look impeccably stylish this spring in this jacket made from 100% recycled materials.

$90
Ted Baker London Ogmore Cotton Trench Coat
Ogmore Cotton Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Ogmore Cotton Trench Coat

This Ted Baker classic trench coat is a great investment piece that will serve you well this spring, summer and beyond.

$495

