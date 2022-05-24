Apple held its first launch event of 2022 in March, and the brand added an array of new products from an updated iPhone SE to an ultra-powerful Mac Studio and even an upgraded iPad Air to Apple's lineup. With the new crop of Apple products, discounts are already showing up on other Apple models with rare sales on the iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more. Ahead of Memorial Day and Father's Day, these early prime day deals make now the perfect time to shop for the perfect gift for the Dads and Grads in your life.

Although Amazon Prime Day deals aren't scheduled to start until summer, Amazon has a ton of pre-Prime Day discounts on an array of Apple products. Amazon just dropped a new deal on Apple's iPad Mini, the 6th generation tablet, at a super low price.

The iPad deal is only one of the multiple Apple deals happening on Amazon right now. If you’ve been eyeing an Apple device and you’re not picky about having the newly announced models, we've sorted through today's offers to round up the best Apple sales to shop online right now — from AirPods Pro to Apple Watches and MacBooks.

Best Apple TV Deal:

Best iPad Deals:

2021 Apple iPad Mini Apple 2021 Apple iPad Mini The sixth generation iPad mini is the lightest out of Apple's current iPad assortment. It weighs less than one pound, making it the easiest to carry while traveling and commuting. $499 $409 Buy Now

2021 Apple iPad Amazon 2021 Apple iPad The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. $479 $429 Buy Now

Best AirPod Deals:

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. $159 $119 Buy Now

Apple AirPods 3 Amazon Apple AirPods 3 Right now, Amazon has marked down the third-generation Apple AirPods from $179 to $150 — the best price to enjoy all of your favorite songs and podcasts. $179 $150 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $197 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. $549 $479 Buy Now

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Apple Watch SE Apple Apple Watch SE The space grey color option is $30 off right now at Amazon. The SE is the ultimate fitness partner for measuring your workouts. $279 $249 Buy Now

Best MacBook Deals:

Best Apple Chargers:

Apple MagSafe Charger Amazon Apple MagSafe Charger With the Apple MagSafe Charger you can wirelessly charge your iPhone (iPhone 8 models and above) and use your lightning port for something else at the same time. It can also charge your AirPods. $39 $34 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 30 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Shop Amazon's New Fire 7 Tablet and Device Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: When Is It, Predicted Deals and Everything Else We Know

Shop the 14 Best Fashion Deals From Amazon's Early Memorial Day Sale

Samsung Early Memorial Day Sale: Save Big on TVs, Tablets, and More

30 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Best Deals on Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Best Samsung TV Deals Happening Right Now: Save Up to $4,000 on A Stunning 8K TV

Dyson Memorial Day Deals Available Now: Save on Cordless Stick Vacuums and Purifying Fans

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save Up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

This Secret Amazon Section Is Filled With Vintage Designer Bags

Our Place's Can't-Miss Spring Sale Is Here: Get 20% Off the Always Pan

Amazon Gift Card Deal: Get Free Amazon Credit

The Best At-Home Gym Equipment: Take $400 Off The Mirror