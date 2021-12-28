Shopping

Best New Year's Eve Dresses for Every Budget -- Lulus, Forever 21, Asos, and More

New Year's Eve is this Friday! If you're anything like us you are more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry! With Christmas behind us, New Years celebrations are right around the corner. If you're planning on safely attending a glitzy NYE event, you'll need some new holiday party dresses.

Retailers and brands have dropped their glitzy styles so you can find a dress you're super excited to wear for the festive occasion. To help you find the best New Year's Eve dresses, ET has scoured the internet to find the chicest frocks to make party dressing a breeze this year. There's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye --  whether it's a sequin dress or a velvet wrap dress.

Be sure to look for express shipping, curbside pickup or in-store pickup options to get your dress in time for the weekend. 

Ahead, shop our top NYE dress picks from Nordstrom, ASOS, Lulus, Boohoo, Revolve, Reformation and more. Plus, don't forget to grab a face mask -- we've gathered stylish face masks that won't disrupt your New Years look.

Looking for even more shopping inspiration for 2022? Don't miss ET's guide for everything you need to stay healthy, fit and organized after Christmas and in the new year. 

Under $50

Forever 21 Plus Size Sequin Tube Dress
Forever 21 Plus Size Sequin Tube Dress
Forever 21
Forever 21 Plus Size Sequin Tube Dress
We love this statement strapless sequin dress with ruffles from Forever 21. 
$33$16
ASOS Design Pleated Mini Dress
ASOS DESIGN leather look pleated mini dress in black
Asos
ASOS Design Pleated Mini Dress
This faux leather mini dress from ASOS is the daring style 2022 is calling for. 
$40$22
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
Boohoo
Boohoo Premium Rib Cold Shoulder Halterneck Midi Dress
You'll look chic and feel comfortable in this cold-shoulder, long sleeve, winter white midi dress from Boohoo all night long!
$36$14
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
Amazon
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
Choose your favorite color of this cap sleeve lace cocktail party dress. This lace dress has over 11,000 global ratings and 4.5 stars on Amazon. 
$60$45

Under $100

Princess Polly Lillie Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Princess Polly Lillie Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Lillie Long Sleeve Mini Dress
We love the romantic look of this Princess Polly dress, featuring floaty, puffed sleeves, corset waist and draped bust. 
$70
INC International Concepts Velvet Faux-Wrap Dress
INC International Concepts Velvet Faux-Wrap Dress
Macy's
INC International Concepts Velvet Faux-Wrap Dress
Save on this sumptuous and festive red velvet wrap dress by INC International Concepts with the promo code JOY. 
$99$63
Fashion to Figure Sheila Heart Button Velvet Dress
Fashion to Figure Sheila Heart Button Velvet Dress.png
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure Sheila Heart Button Velvet Dress
Apply the code FTF50 to get 50% off this super chic velvet ruched dress with heart-shaped buttons at Fashion to Figure. 
$120$24
Eloquii Turtleneck Mesh Dress
Eloquii Turtleneck Mesh Dress
Eloquii
Eloquii Turtleneck Mesh Dress
Use the code CHEERS to get this fashion-forward printed mesh dress from Eloquii for just $59. 
$140$59
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.
$58
Lulus Light Up the Night Navy Blue Sequin Shift Dress
Lulus Light Up the Night Navy Blue Sequin Shift Dress
Lulus
Lulus Light Up the Night Navy Blue Sequin Shift Dress
Short party dresses are made for sequins. This sexy cocktail dress from Lulus has a conservative sleeves with a deep-V neckline, perfect for holiday parties.
$58
ASOS Design Scoop Back Bias Cut Satin Maxi Dress in Champagne
Asos Design Scoop Back Bias Cut Satin Maxi Dress in Champagne
Asos
ASOS Design Scoop Back Bias Cut Satin Maxi Dress in Champagne
This silhouette is for a party that calls for an elegant evening dress.
$80
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Plus Olive Puff Sleeve Woven Bodycon Dress
This PrettyLittleThing bodycon dress in olive green boasts romantic puffed sleeves.
$68$42
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
Missguided
Missguided Purple Satin Ruched Bust Mini Dress
A glamorous holiday party dress, boasting a ruched bust detail, in a jewel-toned purple shade from Missguided. Style with tights and drop earrings. 
$56$28

Under $200

Majorelle Leigh Mini Dress
Majorelle Leigh Mini Dress
Revolve
Majorelle Leigh Mini Dress
A pretty pink dress you'll feel gorgeous in, thanks to the bow detail and draped, cold-shoulder design. 
$178
Reformation Helio Dress
Reformation Helio Dress
Reformation
Reformation Helio Dress
This isn't a regular black dress -- see the embellished side cut-out! 
$178$53
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
Express
Express Lace Pieced Sweater Midi Dress
A figure-hugging sweater midi dress with a feminine, sheer lace neckline from Express. 
$118$90
Lavish Alice Mix Media Long Sleeve Coat Dress
Lavish Alice Mix Media Long Sleeve Coat Dress
Nordstrom
Lavish Alice Mix Media Long Sleeve Coat Dress
A mini coat-style dress, featuring a stylish cinched satin corset from Nordstrom.
$160
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
Nordstrom
Lavish Alice Pleated One-Shoulder Satin Dress
This Lavish Alice one-shoulder satin dress from Nordstrom is perfectly festive. Style with sparkly statement earrings and strappy heels. 
$150
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
Shopbop
Rahi Bondi Jacie Midi Dress
We're obsessed with this icy blue, textured satin cut-out midi dress from Shopbop. Couple it with silver accessories. 
$150 $105

