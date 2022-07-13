Shopping

Best Prime Day Deals on Alo Yoga: Get Up To 50% Off Leggings, Sports Bras and Outerwear

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
alo yoga amazon prime day
Alo Yoga

Summer is here and that means it's time for new workout gear to stay healthy and comfy. If you're in the market for a legging refresh, you can find celeb-loved Alo Yoga pieces at major markdowns during Amazon Prime Day 2022. The athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces and it's a favorite among celebs. Whether you're shopping for the perfect workout gear or you want a few of these stunning loungewear pieces, Amazon Prime Day has irresistible prices. 

Right now, there are amazing deals on Alo Yoga leggings and all sorts of workout gear during Prime Day like Lululemon lookalikes and the famous TikTok Leggings. Plus, Alo Yoga has so much more to offer than the Moto legging worn by Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and others. There's a reason why Kylie Jenner,  Hannah Brown and others keep coming back to Alo Yoga. 

Below, shop the best Prime Day deals on stylish leggings, sports bras and outerwear from Alo Yoga to workout in style. 

Best Amazon Prime Day Alo Yoga Deals

Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging
Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga High-Waist Vapor Legging

Alo Yoga Vapor leggings have a great pattern and a comfy fit. 

$128$64
Alo Yoga High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waisted Ripped Warrior Leggings

Alo Yoga’s antimicrobial high waisted ripped warrior leggings are a fashionable option for your workout and streetwear. 

$128$76
Alo Yoga Lavish Bra
Alo Yoga Lavish Bra
Amazon
Alo Yoga Lavish Bra

The criss cross detail adds a nice touch to this functional bra.

$58$37
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Leggings
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Leggings
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Leggings

These leggings were designed for low impact workouts.

$88$61
Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Polka Dot Bra
Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Polka Dot Bra
Amazon
Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Polka Dot Bra

Subtle polka dots jazz up this Alo Yoga sports bra.

$63$43
Alo Yoga High Waist Moto Legging
Alo Yoga High Waist Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Moto Legging

Add one of Alo Yoga's most popular legging to your collection.

$118$93
Alo Yoga Double Take Pullover Relaxed Fit
Alo Yoga Double Take Pullover Relaxed Fit
Amazon
Alo Yoga Double Take Pullover Relaxed Fit

This relaxed fit pullover is perfect to wear on the way to your workout and easy to take off when things start getting sweaty.

$88$56
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging

The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. 

$78$70

 

 

