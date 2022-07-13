Summer is here and that means it's time for new workout gear to stay healthy and comfy. If you're in the market for a legging refresh, you can find celeb-loved Alo Yoga pieces at major markdowns during Amazon Prime Day 2022. The athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces and it's a favorite among celebs. Whether you're shopping for the perfect workout gear or you want a few of these stunning loungewear pieces, Amazon Prime Day has irresistible prices.

Right now, there are amazing deals on Alo Yoga leggings and all sorts of workout gear during Prime Day like Lululemon lookalikes and the famous TikTok Leggings. Plus, Alo Yoga has so much more to offer than the Moto legging worn by Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and others. There's a reason why Kylie Jenner, Hannah Brown and others keep coming back to Alo Yoga.

Below, shop the best Prime Day deals on stylish leggings, sports bras and outerwear from Alo Yoga to workout in style.

Best Amazon Prime Day Alo Yoga Deals

