Whether you are in need of intense muscle recovery or relaxation, handheld massage guns can be excellent substitutes to a private massage therapist. Therabody's line of Theragun massage guns are some of the most powerful and effective massage guns on the market. Right now, you can save up to $100 on all of Therabody's top-rated massage guns at the brand's summer sale. We even found Theragun deals at Best Buy and Amazon, too.

Massage therapy is a popular way to recover muscles before and after a workout or provide stress relief after a long day of work. With Therabody's sale during Prime Day, all four top-rated Theragun models are marked down. Wind down after a long day at work with a portable Theragun Mini for $40 off, the Theragun Prime for $50 off, the Theragun Elite for $50 off, or even the unrivaled Theragun Pro is $100 off. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun PRO Therabody Theragun PRO The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $499 AT THERABODY Buy Now $600 $500 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $50 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $350 AT THERABODY Buy Now $400 $350 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Compact but powerful, the mini is a pocket-sized massage gun that provides Theragun-quality muscle treatment anytime, anywhere. $199 $159 AT THERABODY Buy Now $200 $160 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

Theragun Prime Amazon Theragun Prime Theragun Prime is an excellent entry-level massage gun with clever. It is designed to have an ergonomic grip so you can hold the device without getting fatigued or straining your wrists, hands or arms. $299 $249 AT AMAZON Buy Now $300 $249 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

Therabody's fully customizable pneumatic compression system, the RecoveryAir PRO, is also available to shop. Allow the air compression massage boots to recharge your legs and relieve muscle fatigue.

RecoveryAir PRO Therabody RecoveryAir PRO Sit back, relax, and recharge your legs with the most customizable compression system in recovery. $1,299 Buy Now

RecoveryAir JetBoots Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots With internal pumps fully integrated into each boot, there are no wires or tubes to connect or set up. Simply slip them on, and start recovering faster. $899 Buy Now

When searching for the best massage guns, you should consider the noise, battery life, and quality. Those who prefer hard massages should look for a gun with a higher stroke rate and more percussions per minute. Massage guns really are game-changers, so don't miss out on these deals for Therabody's Theragun massage therapy devices.

