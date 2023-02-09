We all know that person who is the ultimate coffee connoisseur. During Valentine's Day, it's an advantage in the gift-giving department to know just what type of gift that person might enjoy. Whether they're your partner, a family member or a friend who's obsessed with a good cup of joe, we've found the best Valentine's Day gifts for coffee lovers that will have them buzzing.

Some coffee-driven individuals are very particular about their caffeinated drinks from the grind on their beans to the temperature of their brewing water, while others may just want to drink cold brew around the clock. Whichever type of coffee lover you're shopping for, ET has you covered. From mug heaters that will keep their drink hot around the clock and state-of-the-art coffee bean grinders to coffee subscription services and delicious gift baskets filled with coffee beans and biscotti, you'll find a gift idea that's sure to perk them up.

Make Cupid's job easier this year by shopping our selection of V-Day gifts for the coffee lover in your life. Below, see our favorite gifts for coffee lovers. And if you really want to blow them away this Valentine's Day, check out our list of the best espresso machines to shop now.

Driftaway Coffee Subscription Driftaway Coffee Driftaway Coffee Subscription For the serious coffee connoisseur who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is an excellent last-minute gift. Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging. STARTING AT $54 Shop Now

Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon Coffee Mug Warmer Is your loved one a slow coffee sipper who likes to savor their beverage? Now they can keep their coffee warm all morning no matter how long it takes them to finish with this beverage warmer. $30 $21 Shop Now

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription Nothing says, "Happy Valentine's Day," like a 12-month coffee subscription service from Blue Bottle Coffee. After all, making sure your loved one never runs out of coffee is a great gift in itself. STARTING AT $13 Shop Now

HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace Etsy HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace Jewelry is one of the go to Valentine's Day gifts, so go something for a bit unexpected with this latte art necklace that shows how well you know your significant other. $19 Shop Now

Trade Coffee Subscription Trade Coffee Trade Coffee Subscription Give you valentine the gift of discovery with a personalized coffee subscription. They'll be able to explore 450+ coffees from the nation's top roasters that match their taste. $60 Shop Now

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Subscription The perfect Valentine's Day gift for the coffee lover who loves new adventures. Each box includes a curation of the world's best coffees, a postcard from a new country each month, tasting notes, brewing tips and more. STARTING AT $14 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

30 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30 for All Your Loved Ones

The Ultimate Valentine's Day Guide: Gifts, What to Wear and More

Macy's Jewelry Sale: The 12 Best Deals On Diamond Rings and Gemstone Gifts for Valentine's Day

The Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers: Shop Subscription Boxes, Glassware, and More

The 20 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give in 2023

The 40 Best Early Amazon Presidents' Day Deals to Shop Right Now: Save On TVs, TurboTax, Vacuums and More

Romantic Movies Streaming Guide: What to Watch This Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian's Collection of Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Are On Sale Now