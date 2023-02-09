Shopping

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Shop Subscription Boxes, Gift Baskets, Coffee Makers & More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers
We all know that person who is the ultimate coffee connoisseur. During Valentine's Day, it's an advantage in the gift-giving department to know just what type of gift that person might enjoy. Whether they're your partner, a family member or a friend who's obsessed with a good cup of joe, we've found the best Valentine's Day gifts for coffee lovers that will have them buzzing.

Some coffee-driven individuals are very particular about their caffeinated drinks from the grind on their beans to the temperature of their brewing water, while others may just want to drink cold brew around the clock. Whichever type of coffee lover you're shopping for, ET has you covered. From mug heaters that will keep their drink hot around the clock and state-of-the-art coffee bean grinders to coffee subscription services and delicious gift baskets filled with coffee beans and biscotti, you'll find a gift idea that's sure to perk them up. 

Make Cupid's job easier this year by shopping our selection of V-Day gifts for the coffee lover in your life. Below, see our favorite gifts for coffee lovers. And if you really want to blow them away this Valentine's Day, check out our list of the best espresso machines to shop now. 

Bean Box Perfectly Paired Chocolate + Coffee
Bean Box Perfectly Paired Chocolate + Coffee
Bean Box Perfectly Paired Chocolate + Coffee

One of the best ways to celebrate Valentine's Day is with chocolate. Grab this curated box from Bean Box that has expertly paired different roasts of coffee beans with delicious chocolates.

$58$49
Cratejoy Monthly Coffee Subscription Boxes
Cratejoy Monthly Coffee Subscription Boxes
Cratejoy Monthly Coffee Subscription Boxes

From locally roasted coffees and cold brews to convenient single serve cups for Keurigs, choose from 45 coffee collections to be delivered monthly. 

PRICE VARY
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Feel the love when you brew your fresh cup of coffee on Valentine's Day with this pink Keurig.

$100$80
Driftaway Coffee Subscription
Driftaway Coffee Explorer Kits
Driftaway Coffee Subscription

For the serious coffee connoisseur who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is an excellent last-minute gift. Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging.

STARTING AT $54
Anecdote Candles Coffee Break Candle
Anecdote Candles Coffee Break Candle
Anecdote Candles Coffee Break Candle

The scent of freshly brewed coffee doesn't need to be limited to the morning. You can smell it 24/7 by lighting this candle from Anecdote Candles.

$26
Coffee Mug Warmer
Coffee Mug Warmer
Coffee Mug Warmer

Is your loved one a slow coffee sipper who likes to savor their beverage? Now they can keep their coffee warm all morning no matter how long it takes them to finish with this beverage warmer.

$30$21
Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription
Blue Bottle Coffee Gift Subscription
Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription

Nothing says, "Happy Valentine's Day," like a 12-month coffee subscription service from Blue Bottle Coffee. After all, making sure your loved one never runs out of coffee is a great gift in itself.  

STARTING AT $13
1-800-Baskets Godiva Decadence Gift Basket
1-800-Baskets Godiva Decadence Gift Basket
1-800-Baskets Godiva Decadence Gift Basket

This gift basket comes with coffee (a delicious chocolate truffle blend), plus all sorts of decadent chocolates from Godiva that pair wonderfully.

$60
HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace
HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace
HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace

Jewelry is one of the go to Valentine's Day gifts, so go something for a bit unexpected with this latte art necklace that shows how well you know your significant other. 

$19
Trade Coffee Subscription
Trade Coffee Subscription
Trade Coffee Subscription

Give you valentine the gift of discovery with a personalized coffee subscription. They'll be able to explore 450+ coffees from the nation's top roasters that match their taste. 

$60
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop

Pour the perfect cup of coffee with this lovely heart-themed French press and coffee spoon set. 

$35
Bosmarlin Large Ceramic Coffee Mug Set of 2
Bosmarlin Large Ceramic Coffee Mug Set of 2
Bosmarlin Large Ceramic Coffee Mug Set of 2

Every coffee drinker knows that coffee just tastes better when drinking from your favorite mug. Gift them their new fave, like these ceramic beauties. 

$25
Atlas Coffee Club Subscription
Atlas Coffee Club Subscription
Atlas Coffee Club Subscription

The perfect Valentine's Day gift for the coffee lover who loves new adventures. Each box includes a curation of the world's best coffees, a postcard from a new country each month, tasting notes, brewing tips and more. 

STARTING AT $14
Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Grinder
Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Grinder
Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Grinder

With 18 different grind settings, you can get pretty much any type of ground coffee beans you desire with this Cuisinart grinder. And every true coffee lover knows that freshly ground beans taste the best.

$60
Don Pablo Whiskey Infused Coffee Gift Set
Don Pablo Whiskey Infused Coffee Gift Set
Don Pablo Whiskey Infused Coffee Gift Set

For the whiskey and coffee lover, now they can get the best of both worlds with these whiskey infused coffee beans. The beans are soaked in whiskey to create this fun and unique roast. 

$40$30
Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler
Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler
Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler

With the Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler, you get to try unique coffee tastes from around the world. This sampler comes with 8 bags of coffee. 

$60$56
WITH COUPON
SoapChefGifts Coffee Lover Spa Gift Box
SoapChefGifts Coffee Lover Spa Gift Box
SoapChefGifts Coffee Lover Spa Gift Box

Designed for coffee lovers, this box gives the gift of self care. It includes a coffee body bar, two types of coffee scrubs, lip balm, a candle and more.

$40
Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw
Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw
Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw

These glasses with bamboo lids and glass straws are the perfect gift for any iced coffee drinker. The glass straws also make them eco friendly.

$29$23
Silly Obsessions Coffee Lover Gift Box
Silly Obsessions Coffee Lover Gift Box
Silly Obsessions Coffee Lover Gift Box

Made specifically for coffee lovers, this gift set includes funny socks, a coffee mug and a coffee measuring scoop bag clip.

$30

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

