Best Walmart Presidents' Day Tech Deals Still Available to Shop: Save On Samsung, Apple, Shark and More

By ETonline Staff
Samsung

Walmart always brings incredible savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets for the year ahead. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, an all-in-one home office printer, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop this week.

The electronics deals at Walmart feature big markdowns on tech from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, LG, and many more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the gadgets that are worth shopping. If you need to spend a Walmart gift card or just looking for some gear to upgrade your work-from-home setup, you won't want to miss these Walmart deals.

Below, shop the best electronics deals available right now at Walmart for deep discounts on tech upgrades. 

The Best TV Deals at Walmart

For streaming all of this year's new shows you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more. 

VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.

$358$268
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. 

$448$358
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.

$338$298
LG 50" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 50" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 50" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for everyone you share the remote with. You can enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to your TV subscriptions and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.

$398$318

The Best Deals on Apple Products at Walmart

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. Here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.  

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
Walmart
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329$269
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts. 

$279$199
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Score these Apple Airpods for under $100. 

$119$99

The Best Laptop Deals at Walmart

The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better for upgrading your work from home setup. Save on laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more. 

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14" Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14" Laptop
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14" Laptop

For an affordable laptop that makes multitasking a breeze, the IdeaPad 1i has a super efficient Intel Pentium processor while boosting energy efficiency with 10 hours of battery life and rapid charge. This laptop includes Microsoft 365.

    $179$129
    Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
    Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
    Walmart
    Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

    Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

      $1,199$979
      Lenovo Ideapad 3i
      Lenovo Ideapad 3i
      Walmart
      Lenovo Ideapad 3i

      Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks.

      $279$229

      The Best Headphone Deals at Walmart

      Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound. 

      SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2
      SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2
      Walmart
      SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2

      Seamlessly connect to your phone and watch without missing a beat.

      $149$109
      Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
      Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
      Walmart
      Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

      If you're looking for the best earbuds, look to Bose for high-quality sound. 

      $179$129
      Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones
      Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones
      Walmart
      Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones

      Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment. 

      $60$20

      The Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart 

      Shark ION Robot Vacuum
      Shark ION Robot Vacuum
      Walmart
      Shark ION Robot Vacuum

      The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

      $250$139
      Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum
      Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum
      Walmart
      Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum

      A vacuum this easy to use, takes the "chore" out of cleaning. It's time to level up your most-used cleaning tool. 

      $150$80
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
      Shark Navigator® Lift-Away Pet Self-Cleaning Brushroll Upright Vacuum, ZU560
      Walmart
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

      The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

      $229$178

      More Home Tech Deals at Walmart

      HP DeskJet 4175e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
      HP DeskJet 4175e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
      Walmart
      HP DeskJet 4175e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

      This budget-friendly color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free 12-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.  

      $119$69
      Febfoxs Baby Monitor Security Camera
      Febfoxs Baby Monitor Security Camera
      Walmart
      Febfoxs Baby Monitor Security Camera

      If you're a new parent, this versatile video monitor helps you keep an eye on the baby.

      $70$22

