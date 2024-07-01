Bethenny Frankel is denying wearing her engagement ring from her ex-fiancé, Paul Bernon, amid his new relationship with Aurora Culpo.

In May, Frankel and Bernon split after six years together. Since their breakup, Bernon, 45, has appeared to move on with Olivia Culpo's older sister, 35. On Sunday, Frankel, 53, seemingly showed Bernon what he's missing out on as she wowed in a white bathing suit -- accessorized by a big rock on her ring finger.

"Suit yourself #summer #weekend #hamptons #happyplace," Frankel captioned her post on Instagram. She showed off her toned body in a white one-piece swimsuit and white wedge sandals. She carried a flower-shaped rattan bag in one hand, and appeared to wear her engagement ring from Bernon on the other.

However, Frankel's rep told Page Six on Monday that the ring in the photo is not her engagement ring from Bernon. "It's amazing how people assume things. She's not wearing an engagement ring. She has a ton of jewelry. This is ridiculous," the rep stated.

The reality star and her real estate developer ex started their relationship in 2018 after meeting on a dating app. They got engaged in 2021, with Frankel sharing the details of Bernon's sweet proposal in the Florida Keys two years later, highlighting her "beautiful ring."

Frankel was previously married to entertainment executive Peter Sussman from 1996-1997. She wed pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy in 2010, and while the couple separated in 2012, their tumultuous divorce wasn't finalized until January 2021. She and Hoppy share a 14-year-old daughter, Bryn.

The Instagram post comes at an interesting time, as Aurora took Bernon as her date to her sister's wedding on Saturday, according to Us Weekly.

Olivia tied the knot with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey in a beautiful ceremony in her home state, Rhode Island. A week ago, the couple jetted off to their wedding in a private plane before obtaining their marriage license. The newlyweds first sparked dating rumors in May 2019, and in April 2023 they got engaged.

