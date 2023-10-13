Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are putting their mutual love on top. The pop music royals paid tribute to each other on their respective digital platforms after joining forces earlier this week for the premiere of Swift's new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Bey made a surprise appearance at the AMC Theaters at The Grove on Wednesday to show her support for the "Anti-Hero" songstress, as the latter's Eras doc premiered in Los Angeles. The pair posed together on the red carpet, radiating grace, elegance and style as they smiled for the cameras. The ladies also sat together for a photo op inside the theater, playfully enjoying their popcorn while Bey threw a handful at the cameras. Swift shared the moment on Instagram, hailing the "Single Ladies" artist as a "guiding light" in her career.

Now, the Renaissance artist is doubling down on her support by putting those images front and center on her website. Beyoncé included not one, but two shots of her and Swift on her homepage, visible just beneath the trailer for her own forthcoming documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which hits theaters on Dec. 1.

In addition to a glowing tribute to Beyoncé on her Instagram, Swift offered up another subtle reference to the Destiny's Child alum by including a "Break My Soul" lyric in the caption of another post.

"The whole clique snapped 🔥," Swift wrote alongside a carousel of images from the red carpet.

Swift stunned at the event in a blue Oscar de la Renta gown, while Beyoncé rocked a futuristic look in a black body suit and metallic chest plate, paired with mirrored shades at the event.

John Shearer/Getty Images

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift previously gushed. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹"

Inside the theater, Swift enjoyed her own show from the audiences' POV, singing and dancing along, doing the clap to "You Belong With Me," joining the crowd's "1, 2, 3 LGB" chant during "Delicate", and screaming "f**k the patriarchy" during "All Too Well." Swift cuddled up to Keleigh Teller -- wife to Miles Teller, who starred in her "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video -- while watching "Champagne Problems" and was seen frequently noticing things and pointing them out to her friends and dancers throughout the show. She couldn't help but laugh at one point, cracking up while watching her infamous stage dive.

But first, Swift personally stopped by each of the 13 theaters to share heartfelt remarks.

"This tour, let me just preface by saying I've always had fun doing this. I can't believe music is my career," she gushed. "That's crazy to me, like, I've always loved it. I've never had a fraction of the amount of fun I had on the Eras Tour before, ever. So I want to say, I have friends in this room. I have my amazing backup vocalists in this room, yeah! And let me just say, like my fellow performers on the stage, the dancers, the band, my backing vocalists, they would go out on stage every single night -- in sickness or in health, in any weather conditions we would face, regardless of what was going on in our lives -- we pranced on that stage grinning because of what met us on the other side, and that was you."

Swift continued, "How much you cared about it, like, that was absolutely everything. So I think that you'll see, you absolutely are main characters in this film because that's what made the tour magical. That's what made it different than anything I've done in my life. Like, attention to detail. Your preparation. Your passion. Your intensity. Like, you cared so much about these shows and that made all the difference for us. It made us want to add even more shows and just keep doing the tour and I think that I just have never felt this way about anything. The way that I feel about this experience that we have had and continue to have."

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth concert tour, and easily the biggest and most successful of her career thus far.

The U.S. leg kicked off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and continued through Aug. 9, wrapping up with a six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift recently finished a four-show stop in Mexico City, and is taking a two-month break before returning to the stage in November with shows in Buenos Aires. In this time, she's fueled romance rumors with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce by attending three of his NFL games. She's also been spotted out in New York City with her girl squad, which includes Sophie Turner and Blake Lively.

The Eras Tour is set to come to a close on Nov. 23, 2024, following a six-night run at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is out now.

