Beyoncé Announces 'Renaissance World Tour'

Brace yourselves, Beyhive, the day has finally come. No, Beyoncé hasn't released the visuals for her latest record-breaking album. But she has confirmed she'll take it on tour!

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer kicked off Black History Month with the announcement of her much-hoped global tour.

"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023," she wrote on Instagram beneath album art of her now-iconic photoshoot with a glowing horse.

See the dates for the singer's Renaissance World Tour ahead:

5.10 -- STOCKHOLM, SE --- FRIENDS ARENA

5.14 -- BRUSSELS, BE -- KING BAUDOUIN STADIUM

5.17 -- CARDIFF, UK -- PRINCIPALITY STADIUM

5.20 -- EDINBURGH, UK -- BT MURRAYFIELD STADIUM

5.23 -- SUNDERLAND, UK -- STADIUM OF LIGHT

5.26 -- PARIS, FR -- STADE DE FRANCE

5.29 -- LONDON, UK -- TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

5.30 -- LONDON, UK -- TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

6.08 -- BARCELONA, SP -- OLYMPIC STADIUM

6.11 -- MARSEILLE, FR -- ORANGE VÉLODROME

6.15 -- COLOGNE, DE -- RHEINENERGIESTADION

6.17 -- AMSTERDAM, NL -- JOHAN CRUJFF ARENA

6.21 -- HAMBURG, DE -- VOLKSPARKSTADION

6.24 -- FRANKFURT, DE -- DEUTSCHE BANK PARK

6.27 -- WARSAW, PL -- PGE NARDOWY

7.08 -- TORONTO, CA -- ROGERS CENTRE

7.12 -- PHILADELPHIA, PA -- LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

7.15 -- NASHVILLE, TN -- NISSAN STADIUM

7.17 -- LOUISVILLE, KY -- L&N FEDERAL CREDIT UNION STADIUM

7.20 -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- HUNTINGTON BANK STADIUM

7.22 -- CHICAGO, IL -- SOLDIER FIELD STADIUM

7.26 -- DETROIT, MI -- FORD FIELD

7.29 -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- METLIFE STADIUM

8.01 -- BOSTON, MA -- GILLETTE STADIUM

8.03 -- PITTSBURGH, PA -- ACRISURE STADIUM

8.05 -- WASHINGTON, DC -- FEDEX FIELD

8.09 -- CHARLOTTE, NC -- BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM

8.11 -- ATLANTA, GA -- MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM

8.16 -- TAMPA, FL -- RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

8.18 -- MIAMI, FL -- HARD ROCK STADIUM

8.21 -- ST. LOUIS, MI -- DOME AT AMERICAS CENTER

8.24 -- PHOENIX, AZ -- STATE FARM STADIUM

8.26 -- LAS VEGAS, NV -- ALLEGIANT STADIUM

8.30 -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- LEVI'S STADIUM

9.02 -- INGLEWOOD, CA -- SOFI STADIUM

9.11 -- VANCOUVER, CA -- BC PLACE

9.13 -- SEATTLE, WA -- LUMEN FIELD

9.18 -- KANSAS CITY, KS -- ARROWHEAD STADIUM

9.21 -- DALLAS, TX -- AT&T STADIUM

9.23 -- HOUSTON, TX -- NRG STADIUM

9.27 -- NEW ORLEANS, LA -- CAESARS SUPERDOME

The singer's highly anticipated return to the road marks her first live tour since 2017, when she and her husband, JAY-Z, hit the road for their joint On the Run II tour.

Fans began speculating that a tour announcement was imminent last September when Page Six -- citing multiple insider sources -- claimed that the star was already booking out stadiums around the world for next summer and that an official announcement could be arriving soon.

The next month, Beyoncé and JAY-Z made an appearance at the WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala where the unique opportunity to see Beyoncé live in concert was listed as an auction item. "United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world," the package description read in a photo shared from the event.

Valued at $20,000, the concert package included two first-class international United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with three-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott Property, as well as two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 tour, and a guided backstage tour with the singer herself.

Though the final price of the package is unconfirmed, a fan who attended the event tweeted that the package was won at a price tag of $150,000.

🚨 | The official announcement of #RENAISSANCE World Tour will be on Black Friday, according to the same insider who leaked the Harry Styles dates.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/caUC8kVSrJ — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) October 23, 2022

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album in July to critical acclaim. She's earned several awards since its release, including Album of The Year, Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards. She also nabbed nine nominations for the upcoming GRAMMYs, including Record and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul," Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance for "Virgo's Groove," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" and Best R&B Song for "Cuff It."

The singer also earned her first-ever career nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album categories for "Break My Soul" and Renaissance, respectively.

If Beyoncé wins three of her nine nominations at the upcoming awards ceremony in February, she will tie the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. If she wins four, the record will be hers alone.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

