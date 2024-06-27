Amid his volatile split from wife Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus is sending a special shout-out to his youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus.

The 62-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet throwback pic of the father-daughter duo, along with some lyrics from her song, "Noah (Stand Still)," that felt particularly meaningful to him at the moment. The track was released on Noah's 2022 debut album, The Hardest Part, and she later recorded a duet version with Billy Ray.

"I'm so proud of this little girl. Noah has grown into an incredible young Lady. Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just 'Stand Still,'" he captioned the post.

On the second slide, the lyrics to Noah and Billy's read, "As you get older, it gets harder to change / You might find yourself alonе with just your shame / But it's not over / It's all gonna be ok / And whеn times are tough remember what I say."



"My grandfather told my father, 'It don't get easier, just harder / Yes, it will, remember just stand still / And when all the hope and joy you feel turns into paranoia / 'Cause it will, remember just stand still."

The family-focused lyrics are clearly important to Billy Ray at the moment, as are the messages about weathering life's hard times.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer in currently in the midst of a tumultuous divorce from wife Firerose after just eight months of marriage.

The duo -- who first met on the set of Hannah Montana, became musical collaborators and ultimately tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee -- have both filed legal documents accusing the other of misconduct during the few months of their marriage.

According to divorce docs obtained by ET earlier this month, Billy Ray filed paperwork to formalize their split on May 23 in Williamson County. He lists the date of separation as May 22 and cited the reason for the dissolution of the marriage as "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." Under "Grounds for Annulment," Cyrus noted "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud."

He later filed for a temporary restraining order against his ex, claiming that she had spent nearly $100,000 using his business credit card.

In response to Billy Ray's divorce filing, Firerose filed docs of her own, alleging that he was emotionally, psychologically and verbally abusive toward her. She claimed he "interfered in [her] career in the music industry," and that she was "subjected to [Cyrus'] persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana, which made [him] unpredictable and volatile."

Additionally, she accused Billy Ray of "intentional infliction of emotional distress for his financial abuse" of his estranged wife, and she claims that there was an "intentional delay of [her] long-planned surgery" -- a preventative double mastectomy.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus are in the midst of a volatile divorce battle after tying the knot in October 2023. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

In new documents filed earlier this week, Billy Ray shot down those accusations, instead accusing Firerose of physically, verbally and emotionally abusing him.

"While the plaintiff [Cyrus] would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry with the defendant [Firerose] in May 2024, it is [Cyrus] who, in fact, has been abused," the new court docs claim. "Not only verbally and emotionally by the defendant, but also physically by the defendant."

The docs state that Cyrus confronted Firerose about alleged "fraud" and claims that Firerose said, "If you ever think of divorcing me right now, I will tell everyone that you did it because of the double mastectomy and your career will be over."

Billy Ray Cyrus poses with daughter Noah Cyrus at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Meanwhile, Noah has been embroiled in some family drama of her own this year, after it was rumored that the 24-year-old GRAMMY nominee had a romantic relationship with 54-year-old actor Dominic Purcell prior to Noah's mom, Tish, marrying the Prison Break star.

Tish and Dominic tied the knot in August 2023 with her daughters, Brandi and Miley Cyrus, by their side. Not present were Noah and her brother, Braison Cyrus.

In April, a source told ET that the reporting about Noah and Purcell has been "exaggerated," but noted that "Noah and Tish haven't been close since Tish started dating Dominic."

"It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced," the source added of Tish and her ex-husband, Billy Ray. "Tish didn't invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."

Neither Tish nor Dominic have publicly addressed the rumors or detailed their current relationship with Noah. However, last month, Noah celebrated her mom's birthday with multiple throwback photos on her Instagram Story and has made some NSFW replies to social media commenters who bring up the alleged family feud.

