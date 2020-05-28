Bloomingdale's Sale: Up to 60% Off Select Styles

Bloomingdale's is having its best private sale yet. The department store is offering 30% to 60% off on select items across categories, including designer clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and home through June 8.

Plus, take $20 off for every $75 you spend on regular-priced items labeled "PRIVATE." No promo code is needed. Save on beauty products, too! Spend $200 and take $25 off your purchase. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Shop ET Style's favorite sale items from Bloomingdale's.

Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress Aqua Bloomingdale's Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress Aqua Get a deal on this romantic ruffled lace dress for under $60. REGULARLY $98 $58.80 at Bloomingdale's

Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Bloomingdale's Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 60% off. REGULARLY $411 $274 at Bloomingdale's

Signature 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet Le Creuset Bloomingdale's Signature 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet Le Creuset Save big on the bestselling Le Creuset cast iron skillet. REGULARLY $180 $100 at Bloomingdale's

Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt Theory Bloomingdale's Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt Theory This silk shirt from Theory is a wardrobe staple. REGULARLY $345 $120.75 at Bloomingdale's

10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection Urban Loft Bloomingdale's 10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection Urban Loft Take 50% off the Urban Loft Crystal Queen Mattress. The cushion firm surface and gel memory foam provides support and comfort, while keeping your body cool throughout the night. REGULARLY $1,280 $639.99 at Bloomingdale's

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand Bloomingdale's Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection. REGULARLY $228 $159.60 at Bloomingdale's

The Eclipse Shoulder Bag The Marc Jacobs Bloomingdale's The Eclipse Shoulder Bag The Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs moon-shaped shoulder bag instantly caught our eye. REGULARLY $350 $210 at Bloomingdale's

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Revolve Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Fashion

Overstock Sale -- Take Up to 70% Off Thousands of Items

Banana Republic Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Styles and 40% Off Regular-Priced Items