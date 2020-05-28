Shopping

Bloomingdale's Sale: Up to 60% Off Select Styles

By Amy Lee‍
Bloomingdale's sale
Bloomingdale's is having its best private sale yet. The department store is offering 30% to 60% off on select items across categories, including designer clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and home through June 8.

Plus, take $20 off for every $75 you spend on regular-priced items labeled "PRIVATE." No promo code is needed. Save on beauty products, too! Spend $200 and take $25 off your purchase. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Shop ET Style's favorite sale items from Bloomingdale's.

Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress
Aqua
Aqua Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress
Bloomingdale's
Lace Ruffled-Hem Dress
Aqua

Get a deal on this romantic ruffled lace dress for under $60.

REGULARLY $98

Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Low-Top Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney

Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 60% off.

REGULARLY $411

Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum 1.7 oz.
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum 1.7 oz.
Bloomingdale's
Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum 1.7 oz.
Tom Ford

Treat Dad for Father's Day with this iconic London-inspired fragrance from Tom Ford for $25 off. 

REGULARLY $240

Signature 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Signature 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet
Bloomingdale's
Signature 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet
Le Creuset

Save big on the bestselling Le Creuset cast iron skillet.

REGULARLY $180

Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory
Theory Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Bloomingdale's
Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory

This silk shirt from Theory is a wardrobe staple. 

REGULARLY $345

10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection
Urban Loft
Urban Loft 10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection
Bloomingdale's
10.5" Crystal Mattress in a Box Collection
Urban Loft

Take 50% off the Urban Loft Crystal Queen Mattress. The cushion firm surface and gel memory foam provides support and comfort, while keeping your body cool throughout the night.

REGULARLY $1,280

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand
J Brand Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
Bloomingdale's
Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand

These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection.

REGULARLY $228

The Eclipse Shoulder Bag
The Marc Jacobs
The Marc Jacobs The Eclipse Shoulder Bag
Bloomingdale's
The Eclipse Shoulder Bag
The Marc Jacobs

This Marc Jacobs moon-shaped shoulder bag instantly caught our eye. 

REGULARLY $350

