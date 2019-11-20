Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are just friends, a source tells ET.

Pitt and Shawkat have been spotted together on multiple occasions -- most recently, over the weekend at an art exhibit in downtown Los Angeles -- but a source tells ET that Pitt isn't dating the 30-year-old actress. The source says Pitt and Shawkat have been friends for months now, and that the 55-year-old actor is still single.

According to a fellow attendee who Instagrammed a photo of Pitt and Shawkat over the weekend, the two visited an exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles, and Pitt met artist Martin Werthmann.

Prior to the sighting, the two were photographed going to the opening of the show A Play Is a Poem in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, and were also spotted at a performance of Mike Birbiglia's one-man play, The New One, on Oct. 24.

This isn't the first time Pitt has been linked to a woman following his split from Angelina Jolie. In September, a source told ET that he was not dating jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa following a report that they were romantically involved. He was also previously rumored to be dating MIT professor Neri Oxman last fall, which Oxman later denied in an interview with The New York Times.

ET spoke with Pitt in September, where he responded to the internet's thirst over him following his GQ magazine spread earlier that month.

