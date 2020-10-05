October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- a time focused on increasing attention to the disease, early detection, advancing scientific research and supporting the treatment and care of those affected by breast cancer. According to the CDC, more than 250,000 women get diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. each year.

To support the cause, many of our favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands have released exclusive pink products -- the official color of breast cancer awareness -- and are donating all or a portion of the proceeds to various breast cancer organizations.

Shop a range of pink products from face masks and jewelry to lipsticks and activewear from Vera Bradley, Kendra Scott, Bobbi Brown, Fabletics and so many more stylish brands.

Give back as you shop the following items that help support the community of those affected by breast cancer.

Lipstick Pink Velvet Headband Lele Sadoughi Lele Sadoughi Lipstick Pink Velvet Headband Lele Sadoughi Shop this pink velvet knot headband by Lele Sadoughi to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Fifty percent of all proceeds goes to the organization. $49 at Lele Sadoughi

Powerful Pink Luxe Matte Lip Color Duo Bobbi Brown Bobbi Brown Powerful Pink Luxe Matte Lip Color Duo Bobbi Brown This Bobbi Brown lipstick duo of the shades Boss Pink and Razzberry will support the Breast Cancer Research Fund with 50% of the purchase with a maximum donation of $110,000 benefiting the organization through June 30, 2021. $50 at Bobbi Brown

Pleated Mask - 2 Pack Vera Bradley Vera Bradley Pleated Mask - 2 Pack Vera Bradley A set of two paisley printed face masks. Vera Bradley will donate 100% of the purchase price with the maximum donation of $500,000 to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer through Dec. 31. $25 at Vera Bradley

Pink Ribbon Package Burst Burst Pink Ribbon Package Burst Save 37% on this Burst rose gold bundle that includes an electronic toothbrush, floss, whitening strips and toothpaste. Twenty percent of the purchase price will benefit Stand Up to Cancer. Burst will also donate $25,000 to the Pink Fund, a non-profit that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients. REGULARLY $142.96 $89.99 at Burst

Fighter 3-Piece Bundle Fabletics Fabletics Fighter 3-Piece Bundle Fabletics A three-piece pink activewear outfit, featuring joggers, sweatshirt and halter sports bra. Ten percent of net proceeds from the Fabletics outfit will benefit Bright Pink, which focuses on prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. $89.95 at Fabletics (VIP pricing)

Homerun Aerosoles Aerosoles Homerun Aerosoles Twenty percent of proceeds from this fun pink patent style of the Aerosoles Homerun ballet flat will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation. $89 at Aerosoles

TechLoom Tracer APL APL TechLoom Tracer APL The soft pink style of APL's TechLoom Tracer sneaker will support the Women's Cancer Research Fund. Through Sept. 30, 2021, the brand will donate 20% of the sales price to the organization. $230 at APL

