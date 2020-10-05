Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020: Shop These Pink Products to Support the Cause
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- a time focused on increasing attention to the disease, early detection, advancing scientific research and supporting the treatment and care of those affected by breast cancer. According to the CDC, more than 250,000 women get diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. each year.
To support the cause, many of our favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands have released exclusive pink products -- the official color of breast cancer awareness -- and are donating all or a portion of the proceeds to various breast cancer organizations.
Shop a range of pink products from face masks and jewelry to lipsticks and activewear from Vera Bradley, Kendra Scott, Bobbi Brown, Fabletics and so many more stylish brands.
Give back as you shop the following items that help support the community of those affected by breast cancer.
Shop this pink velvet knot headband by Lele Sadoughi to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Fifty percent of all proceeds goes to the organization.
Twenty percent of proceeds from Kendra Scott's breast cancer awareness jewelry collection benefits the brand's Breast Cancer Research Foundation research grant. Plus, buy one and gift one to a woman affected by cancer.
This Bobbi Brown lipstick duo of the shades Boss Pink and Razzberry will support the Breast Cancer Research Fund with 50% of the purchase with a maximum donation of $110,000 benefiting the organization through June 30, 2021.
A set of two paisley printed face masks. Vera Bradley will donate 100% of the purchase price with the maximum donation of $500,000 to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer through Dec. 31.
A pack of five pink silk printed face masks from Johnny Was. For every set sold, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, the Memorial Hermann Foundation and Susan G. Komen to support treatment, testing and research.
Save 37% on this Burst rose gold bundle that includes an electronic toothbrush, floss, whitening strips and toothpaste. Twenty percent of the purchase price will benefit Stand Up to Cancer. Burst will also donate $25,000 to the Pink Fund, a non-profit that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients.
A three-piece pink activewear outfit, featuring joggers, sweatshirt and halter sports bra. Ten percent of net proceeds from the Fabletics outfit will benefit Bright Pink, which focuses on prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women.
Fifteen percent of proceeds from Koral's curated pink collection -- featuring leggings, sports bras, jackets and loungewear -- goes to F*ck Cancer to support programs for prevention, early detection and emotional support for those affected by cancer.
Twenty percent of proceeds from this fun pink patent style of the Aerosoles Homerun ballet flat will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
The soft pink style of APL's TechLoom Tracer sneaker will support the Women's Cancer Research Fund. Through Sept. 30, 2021, the brand will donate 20% of the sales price to the organization.
Fifty percent of net proceeds from this soothing June Jacobs face and body cream goes to the Anne Moore Breast Cancer Research Fund and the Dubin Breast Center.
