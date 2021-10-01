Shopping

Celebrate International Coffee Day with Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte -- Shop The Grocery Line

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Grocery Line
Starbucks

International Coffee Day is here, so no better way to celebrate than with a new line of Starbucks coffee. Starbucks has a pretty well-established selection of seasonal drinks and bakery items. But this fall, the coffee retailer is looking to expand their portfolio of pumpkin-centric coffee goodies. Starbucks has introduced their own pumpkin spice grocery line, in addition to the return of the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte, which is now available in Starbucks stores! 

If you're not in the mood to drive to your local Starbucks, now you can simply indulge in the flavors of autumn right in your own home. This year's lineup of fall-themed products offers avid coffee consumers a lot to choose from -- including some familiar staples, like the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer and the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee K-Cup pods.

But the brand has also developed some fresh items to help elevate your fall coffee game, including the non-dairy Pumpkin Spice Latte Almond & OatMilk Coffee Creamer and the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate -- both of which are now available at grocery stores all across the country.

Regardless of what your morning drink preferences look like, you're sure to find a flavor that checks your fall cravings box with this collection. These products are only available for a limited time though, so be sure to shop the Starbucks fall coffee product lineup ASAP -- before pumpkin spice is soon swapped out for peppermint.

Check out ET Style's go-to picks from the Starbucks fall grocery line below. Ready to immerse yourself fully in the fall season? Shop cozy fall decor and all things pumpkin spice to get you in the mood for the season ahead -- including must-haves from Hailey Bieber

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Concentrate
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Concentrate
Walmart
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Cold Brew Concentrate
This limited-edition cold brew concentrate is filled with the flavors of fall -- including pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg.
$8 AT TARGET
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer
Target
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer
The season of pumpkin spice just got a whole lot sweeter.
$5 AT TARGET
$5 AT WALMART
Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Light Roast Coffee
Starbucks Flavored K-Cup Coffee Pods - 1 Box
Walmart
Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Light Roast Coffee
These coffee pods are perfect for those looking to elevate their fall coffee game every day.
$15 AT WALMART
Starbucks Non-Dairy Pumpkin Spice Latte Almond & OatMilk Coffee Creamer
Starbucks Non-Dairy Pumpkin Spice Latte Almond & OatMilk Coffee Creamer
Target
Starbucks Non-Dairy Pumpkin Spice Latte Almond & OatMilk Coffee Creamer
Everyone can indulge in the taste of fall with this pumpkin spice flavored, non-dairy coffee creamer.
$5 AT TARGET
AVAILABLE AT INSTACART
Starbucks® Maple Pecan Flavored Roast & Ground
Starbucks® Maple Pecan Flavored Roast & Ground
Walmart
Starbucks® Maple Pecan Flavored Roast & Ground
As described by Starbucks, toasty pecan meets sweet maple in this mixture.
$10 AT WALMART
$8 AT TARGET
Starbucks® Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee K-Cup® pods
Starbucks® Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee K-Cup® pods
Target
Starbucks® Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee K-Cup® pods
Enjoy the flavors of fall even within the comforts of your own home -- no trip to Starbucks necessary.
$16 AT TARGET
Starbucks® Fall Blend Roast & Ground
Starbucks® Fall Blend Roast & Ground
Amazon
Starbucks® Fall Blend Roast & Ground
Cozy up with the coffee retailer's most delicious fall blend yet.
$15 AT AMAZON

 Shop other goodies from Starbucks to enjoy for fall and beyond.

Personalized Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cup
Personalized Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cup
Etsy
Personalized Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cup
Nothing screams fall quite like drinking a pumpkin spice latte out of a pumpkin spice adorned Starbucks cup.
$26 AT ETSY
Starbucks 2020 Classic Green & White Traveler Tumbler Coffee Mug
Starbucks 2020 Classic Green & White Traveler Tumbler Coffee Mug
Amazon
Starbucks 2020 Classic Green & White Traveler Tumbler Coffee Mug
With this classic ceramic tumbler, you can enjoy your flavorful coffee on-the-go.
$32 AT AMAZON
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Tee
Pumpkin Spice Tee
Etsy
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Tee
Pay homage to pumpkin spice with this cozy t-shirt.
$20 AT ETSY

 RELATED CONTENT:

Best International Coffee Day Deals for Coffee Lovers

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall

Best Fall Decor to Dress Up Your Table This Season

The Most Fashionable Cozy Cardigans For Fall

The Best 16 Fall Jackets on Sale to Buy Right Now

How to Watch the Hallmark Channel's 'Fall Harvest' Movies

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Fall Jackets and Winter Coats

Hailey Bieber Shares Her 3 Must-Have Items for Fall

Floral Dresses That You’ll Wear Well Into Fall

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Hallmark Sets 'Fall Harvest' Schedule, New 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered'