International Coffee Day is here, so no better way to celebrate than with a new line of Starbucks coffee. Starbucks has a pretty well-established selection of seasonal drinks and bakery items. But this fall, the coffee retailer is looking to expand their portfolio of pumpkin-centric coffee goodies. Starbucks has introduced their own pumpkin spice grocery line, in addition to the return of the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte, which is now available in Starbucks stores!

If you're not in the mood to drive to your local Starbucks, now you can simply indulge in the flavors of autumn right in your own home. This year's lineup of fall-themed products offers avid coffee consumers a lot to choose from -- including some familiar staples, like the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer and the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee K-Cup pods.

The date has officially fall-in! Starting tomorrow Aug. 24th, pumpkin returns to Starbucks stores across the U.S. and Canada, including the fall favorite duo Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.🎃https://t.co/7bMXAGDGhk — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) August 23, 2021

But the brand has also developed some fresh items to help elevate your fall coffee game, including the non-dairy Pumpkin Spice Latte Almond & OatMilk Coffee Creamer and the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate -- both of which are now available at grocery stores all across the country.

Regardless of what your morning drink preferences look like, you're sure to find a flavor that checks your fall cravings box with this collection. These products are only available for a limited time though, so be sure to shop the Starbucks fall coffee product lineup ASAP -- before pumpkin spice is soon swapped out for peppermint.

Check out ET Style's go-to picks from the Starbucks fall grocery line below. Ready to immerse yourself fully in the fall season? Shop cozy fall decor and all things pumpkin spice to get you in the mood for the season ahead -- including must-haves from Hailey Bieber.

Shop other goodies from Starbucks to enjoy for fall and beyond.

