Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin cuddled up for the cameras in a rare red carpet appearance over the weekend.

On Friday, the cute couple were all smiles as they posed for photos while attending Clarins' product launch party, which was held at a private residence in Los Angeles.

Culkin, 43, and his 35-year-old fiancée shared some sweet and wholesome PDA at the event, hugging on the carpet and generally enjoying their date night.

Song rocked a strapless, robin's egg blue top, which she wore with a pair of hip-hugging, semi-faded denim jeans.

Meanwhile, Culkin kept things casual in a white shirt and navy jacket, paired with black skinny jeans and matching black Converse sneakers.

The couple -- who began dating in 2018 -- have remained intensely private about their life together. News that the couple had gotten engaged broke in January 2022, when Song was spotted with a ring on her finger. She later referred to Culkin as her fiancé, confirming the reports.

The duo also share two children. They welcomed their first son, Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021, and their second in December 2022.

The first time the pair made a public appearance with their children came in December 2023, when Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin spoke with ET following the ceremony, saying that having his boys present to witness his big day was "the whole reason to do this."

"It's the reason pretty much to do anything now," he marveled. "We always talk about how we don't remember our life before our kids -- it's a dream or a distant kind of concept, not a reality. I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name."

