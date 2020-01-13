Britney Spears Shows Off Her Yoga Moves in Green Bikini: Watch
Another day, another Britney Spears bikini post! The 38-year-old singer is keeping up her 2020 resolution to work on her yoga more, and sharing the journey with her fans.
On Sunday, Spears posted a time lapse video of herself in a green bikini and white sneakers, showing off her yoga moves.
"Another day at yoga .... consistency is key. With me it’s sort of like prayer. Such a beautiful day .... god speed and god bless 👗🦋🌸👒☘️💅🐠👠👗👙👙," she captioned the clip.
In the video, Brit stretches before going into a series of poses seemingly on the lawn next to her home.
Earlier this month, Spears announced her intention to focus on yoga in 2020.
"In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!!" she wrote. "I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!!
For more from the singer, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Britney Spears Flaunts Fit Frame in Tiny Bikini: ‘Can’t Wait for Spring!’
Britney Spears Shares Her 2020 Fitness Plans in New Instagram Post
Britney Spears Races Sister Jamie Lynn After Making Adorable Family Dance Video -- Watch!