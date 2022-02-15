BTS Merch Is Coming to Nordstrom Soon: Get All the Details

Mic drop! A BTS fashion collection is officially coming to the U.S. by way of Nordstrom -- and if the merchandise photos are any indication of what fans can anticipate, then the collection is really going to be dynamite.

While the chart-topping boy band has been on a brief hiatus, the pop group's loyal legion of fans (hi, ARMY) have been more active -- and eager to see the South Korean heartthrobs -- than ever before. And now, thanks to an exclusive merchandise collection which will be available to shop through Nordstrom, PacSun and Zumiez, fans can showcase their love for K-pop's biggest stars in a whole new fashion.

BTS has consistently dominated the music charts over the last few years -- with the group's second English-language single, "Butter," prevailing as Billboard's 2021 "Song of the Summer" and racking up a number of other accolades for the music video.

It may be a while before we see all seven of the band's members on stage together again (cue the tears). But, with specially curated pieces inspired by BTS’ hit songs like “Butter," perhaps this fashion collection can hold us over until the GRAMMY-nominated group finally reunites.

The BTS Themed Merch collection will feature gender-neutral apparel and accessories which will be available in a variety of sizes. From classic tees to fleece sweatpants and sweatshirts, sweaters, and outerwear, plus buzzy accessories that include everything from stickers and photo cards to snow globes, pens, key chains and more, the selection will quite literally cover everything a BTS fan could ever need to show out and show up for the boy band.

The collection will be available to shop in select stores across the U.S. and online at Nordstrom.com beginning Feb. 25 at midnight PST/ 3 a.m. EST. Catch us in the "Mic Drop" bucket hat all summer long!

In the meantime, be sure to shop the exclusive BTS x Casetify collaboration, plus check out the other major fashion collections now available to browse at Nordstrom -- including Lisa Says Gah, Ivy Park and more.

