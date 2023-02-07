The renaissance of retro, '90s-inspired styles is here — with ruched dresses, shape-giving hair claws, checkered crew sweaters and trippy floral patterns finally making their return to closets everywhere. And frankly, nobody curates the ’90s girly grunge aesthetic quite like California-based label Lisa Says Gah.

The independent boutique beloved by TikTok has garnered a reputation for its eclectic selection of ethically made fashion that has inspired an edgier (and notably more colorful) refresh on the modern woman's style. Right now, so many trending styles are being given double discounts at the Lisa Says Gah sale. With an extra 30% off sale styles, it's officially easier than ever for shoppers to add the brand's bright colors and sexy silhouettes to their wardrobe.

Shop Lisa Says Gah's Sale

Lisa Says Gah rarely holds sales, but there are truly special fashion pieces from pants to shoes and dresses marked down to get your closet ready for spring. The well edited assortment of clothes from new designers will immediately become wardrobe staples. Whether you could use a new pair of checkerboard pants, clogs, or a floral slip dress, shop the best deals from Lisa Says Gah below.

