Birkenstock's famous Boston clogs have become unexpectedly elusive after TikTok dubbed the viral style as the official shoe of fall. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Olsen have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. Birkenstock updated the shoes for winter with a completely fluffy shearling version and they are an absolute must-have for the next couple of chilly months.

Not only are the shearling Birkenstock Boston clogs in stock, but they are also on sale at Anthropologie right now. You can get $50 off the Birkenstocks in cream and black, but sizes are selling out fast. Shop the cozy shoes perfect for winter, below.

Birkenstocks have humble roots but recently dipped into the high-fashion world in collaborations with brands such as Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Valentino Garavani, and, most recently, Rick Owens. While you might be wondering how these clogs hold up in cold weather, TikTok is styling Birkenstock Bostons with thick socks, wide leg jeans, and completing the look with neutral sweaters and jackets.

Last fall, Birkenstock also released the shearling-lined Birkenstock Bostons. The shearling interior makes these shoes ultra comfortable and moisture-wicking while the study cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time. Birkenstock's plush update to these classic suede clogs are guaranteed to keep your toes warm throughout the winter.

Whether you're after a classic clog silhouette or want an extra-cozy upgrade, shop more of the best clogs from Birkenstock, Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Birkenstock Buckley Birkenstock Birkenstock Buckley These clogs feature a cute buckle detail, and come in plenty of colors including this green-grey color that's on sale at Zappos. $150 $105 Buy Now

Naot Clog Nordstrom Naot Clog These clogs from Naot are another great option if you prefer a leather outer over suede. $160 Buy Now

