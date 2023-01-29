Shopping

Birkenstock’s Boston Clogs Come in an Extra Cozy Shearling Version and They're $50 Off Right Now

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Birkenstock Boston Shearling Flats
Anthropologie

Birkenstock's famous Boston clogs have become unexpectedly elusive after TikTok dubbed the viral style as the official shoe of fall. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen StewartHilary Duff, and Ashley Olsen have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. Birkenstock updated the shoes for winter with a completely fluffy shearling version and they are an absolute must-have for the next couple of chilly months. 

Not only are the shearling Birkenstock Boston clogs in stock, but they are also on sale at Anthropologie right now. You can get $50 off the Birkenstocks in cream and black, but sizes are selling out fast. Shop the cozy shoes perfect for winter, below.  

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Flats
Birkenstock Boston Shearling Flats
Anthropologie
Birkenstock Boston Shearling Flats
$190$140

Birkenstocks have humble roots but recently dipped into the high-fashion world in collaborations with brands such as DiorManolo BlahnikValentino Garavani, and, most recently, Rick Owens. While you might be wondering how these clogs hold up in cold weather, TikTok is styling Birkenstock Bostons with thick socks, wide leg jeans, and completing the look with neutral sweaters and jackets

Last fall, Birkenstock also released the shearling-lined Birkenstock Bostons. The shearling interior makes these shoes ultra comfortable and moisture-wicking while the study cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time. Birkenstock's plush update to these classic suede clogs are guaranteed to keep your toes warm throughout the winter. 

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog

Shearling lining adds an extra boost of coziness.

$170$136
NORDSTROM
$180$158
AMAZON

Whether you're after a classic clog silhouette or want an extra-cozy upgrade, shop more of the best clogs from Birkenstock, Amazon, Nordstrom and more. 

Rocket Dog Abel
Rocket Dog Abel
Zappos
Rocket Dog Abel

A more affordable version of the allover shearling Birkenstocks.

$40
Birkenstock Buckley
Birkenstock Buckley
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Buckley

These clogs feature a cute buckle detail, and come in plenty of colors including this green-grey color that's on sale at Zappos.

$150$105
Birkenstock Buckley Shearling
Birkenstock Buckley Shearling
Zappos
Birkenstock Buckley Shearling

The Buckley style is also available with shearling for braving the colder months.

$170
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Amazon
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog

Not willing to shell out over $100 for the name brand? Cushionaire's take on the clog offers the same silhouette at a much lower price range.

$40
Naot Clog
Naot Clog
Nordstrom
Naot Clog

These clogs from Naot are another great option if you prefer a leather outer over suede.

$160
Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog
Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog
Nordstrom
Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog

If you're looking for a bit more height, these clogs feature a 2.25-inch wedge heel.

$160
Free People Calabasas Clog
Free People Calabasas Clog
Nordstrom
Free People Calabasas Clog

A more upscale take on the clog, these Free People heels feature a classic wooden heel.

$148$96

