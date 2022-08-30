​Anyone who's grown up on Disney movies knows the excitement of opening up a brand new DVD package and adding yet-another movie to your collection. Even in the age of streaming, you can continue to grow your collection of physical copies with Disney Movie Club.

Right now, shoppers can get four movies for just $1 with a Disney Movie Club membership. Members will unlock a world of perks, including a copy of the most anticipated Disney movie every four weeks and two more seasonal offers. But, if you don't want it, you can select a different film or skip that shipment. Upon signing up, you agree to purchase five titles starting at $19.95.

Disney Movie Club Membership Disney Movie Club Disney Movie Club Membership Build your collection from hundreds of titles, including Disney animated movies, Disney princess movies, family movies, and films from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilms, 20th Century Studios and Pixar. When you sign up for a membership, you agree to purchase 5 movies starting at $19.95. GET 4 MOVIES FOR $1 WITH MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

When building your collection, you can choose between animated classics such as Cinderella and Hercules, explore new favorites, including West Side Story, Encanto, and Emma Stone's Cruella, and enjoy a wide-range catalog of films from Marvel, 20th Century Studios, Lucasfilms, and Pixar. Whether you prefer DVD, Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD for the highest quality viewing experience, Disney Movie Club makes it easy to grow your movie home library.

Disney Movie Club members will also get exclusive merchandise, discounts of up to 50% off, and free gifts throughout their membership, such as collectable pins with movie purchases when you become a VIP. Additionally, members have the opportunity to receive a free lithograph each month with the purchase of a preorder or featured title.

With its expansive library coupled with exclusive offers and special discounts, Disney Movie Club is the best way to collect all your favorite Disney movies. Join the Club and own the Disney movies you love forever, below.

Sign Up for Disney Movie Club

