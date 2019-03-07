Calvin Klein Is Shutting Down Its Runway and Made-to-Order Collections

It's the end of an era. Calvin Klein is closing down its luxury businesses.

The American designer line announced on Thursday that it's shuttering its 205W39NYC and Calvin Klein by Appointment lines, which means the brand's high-end collections will no longer be shown on the runway.

According to WWD, 100 employees have been laid off across the New York and Milan offices and the Milan office is planning to shut down.

The news comes after the exit of chief creative officer Raf Simons in December. The Belgian designer, who joined Calvin Klein in 2016, reinterpreted the iconic brand with his high-concept approach.

Calvin Klein, founded in 1968 by Klein, became a household name in the '80s and '90s with its signature minimalist style. OG supermodels like Brooke Shields and Kate Moss walked in its shows and appeared in the iconic black-and-white campaign images.

Hollywood's biggest starlets have worn custom creations from Calvin Klein on the red carpet, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyong'o. Although the runway and made-to-order collections are no more -- which leaves the question of whether we'll see luxury Calvin Klein creations on the red carpet at all -- its more affordable and profitable line of logo-laden underwear and jeans will continue.

Noah Centineo, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky currently star in the campaigns for the millennial-beloved underwear and jean labels, which became a staple in the '90s.

In the wake of the news, let's take a look back on some of the most memorable Calvin Klein red carpet moments ahead.

Gwyneth Paltrow with Brad Pitt at the Oscars, 1996

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars, 2011

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o at the Oscars, 2015

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala, 2015

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Saoirse Ronan at the Oscars, 2018

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

