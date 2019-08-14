Cameron Boyce's parents are speaking out following their son's death.

In a sneak peek of Victor and Libby Boyce's first interview since their son's tragic death last month, the couple tells Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about the family night they had just hours before Cameron died at age 20 due to epilepsy.

"The night he passed away, we were out to dinner with him just hours before," Victor says. "It was a completely normal, beautiful family night out to dinner."

"There was no indication that anything was wrong," he adds of Cameron. "I mean there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead. Like, it was just staggeringly crazy and horrible. And we were texting that night."

As for Libby, she reveals that her son "didn't want his epilepsy to define him" and made sure that "it didn't."

"It didn't define him," Victor agrees. "He wasn't scared. He never complained about anything."

"Never," Libby emphatically concurs. "He loved life. He was kind of in a place -- this is, for me, the hardest thing -- he was in a place where he was truly happy. I mean, Cameron was always happy. Never a negative thing came out of his mouth. Never! But he was just really finding his groove."

While the couple is clearly proud of Cameron's on-screen accomplishments -- he was known for roles in Disney projects including Jessie and The Descendants -- it's his charity work they really want to highlight, something they plan to do through a foundation in their late son's name.

"He was really, like, really getting into the charity stuff. Really getting into what he wanted to do with his voice, which is what we always told him to do -- use your voice. Use it to make positive [change] in the world," Libby says. "And that's what he was starting to do."

"His legacy is important to us because we don't want him to be remembered as just an actor or some Disney kid. Because he was so much more than that," Victor adds. "He wanted to be known as his own person, you know, individually and not cookie-cutter."

In addition to his acting and charity work, Cameron's parents also speak to the light he brought the world in general.

"Holidays and events, when he would walk in, it would just light up the room and the party would start," Libby recalls. "And so that's just an important message that, you know, as an actor, that was just a small piece of who he was."

"That's what gave him some fame, but as a human, he was all about, you know, not being cookie cutter, and about creativity and about joy and no labels," she adds. "He was just a human being."

Good Morning America's full interview with Cameron's parents will air Thursday, Aug. 15 on GMA and Nightline.

