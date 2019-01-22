Cardi B is missing her loved ones.

The 26-year-old "Money" rapper appears to be away from her baby girl, Kulture, and can't stand the distance between them. In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Cardi shared a screenshot of her FaceTime with her estranged husband, Offset, holding their 6-month-old daughter and giving her a kiss. Cardi's face, as well as little Kulture's, is covered with a heart emoji.

"I wanna go home," the "I Like It" singer wrote on top of the photo. While Cardi's whereabouts are unknown, she did share another snapshot of a clapperboard that says, "It's a wrap for today!" which could indicate that she was filming a music video.

Instagram STory

Instagram Story

Cardi announced her split from the Migos rapper in December, amid rumors that Offset had been unfaithful.

"It's nobody's fault, it's just like, I guess we grew out of love," she shared in an Instagram video. "But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce."

Offset then interrupted Cardi's concert to ask for forgiveness. Weeks later, however, the pair was spotted in Puerto Rico and appears to be in constant communication.

Meanwhile, Cardi made headlines earlier this week for her heated Twitter feud with Tomi Lahren. See what went down between the two in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B and Tomi Lahren Square Off in Heated Twitter Feud

Cardi B Says Baby Kulture is a Big Fan of Her and Offset's Music

Cardi B Slams Donald Trump and His Border Wall: He's a 'Clout Chaser'

Related Gallery