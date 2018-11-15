Cardi B is opening up about her life!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 26-year-old rapper at the launch of her Fashion Nova x Cardi B at Boulevard3 in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. The "I Like It" rapper held nothing back, dishing on everything from parenting to female empowerment.

Keep reading for the biggest revelations from ET's interview with Cardi.

1. Cardi loves everything about motherhood & plans to show first pics of Kulture "soon"

The "Ring" singer couldn't stop gushing over Kulture, her 4-month-old daughter with her husband, Offset. The couple welcomed their first child together back in July -- Offset, 26, has three other children, Kody, 3, Kalea, 3, and Jordan, 7 -- and Cardi has loved every moment since.

"I love everything about motherhood. I like everything, like, it's just a different feeling," Cardi said, before revealing that even when Kulture has a stuffy nose she still loves taking care of her baby.

"I'm [up] all night. I'm sucking her boogers. I'm making sure that she's breathing. I'm making sure she doesn't suck on the pacifier with the nose and the stuffiness at the same time," Cardi said. "It's a lot, but I love everything."

Despite loving parenthood, Cardi has been careful not to compromise her own personality or style since becoming a mom.

"I don't feel like I gotta change my style because I have a baby," she confessed. "I feel like the only time I should change my style is if I have my baby on me, like, no I don't wanna wear a go**amn thong and walk around [with] my baby. That's probably the only time, but I don't feel like I gotta change."

Understandably, despite wanting to share her unending love for Kulture with the world, she's nervous to put her daughter in the spotlight.

"I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there," she said. "Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious. There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

2. She wants more children with Offset and thinks he's a great dad

With how easily she's taken to motherhood, Cardi knows she wants more kids, though she's not ready quite yet.

"Yeah, I certainly want more," she said. "I think, like, two more... But I don't want one right now."

Though they're not actively trying, Cardi notes that "it could be a hit or miss."

In addition to her own parenting love, Cardi also enjoys watching Offset with baby Kulture. "I've been seeing Offset being a dad -- he already has three kids -- so I fell in love the way that he was a dad already," she said. "I was like, 'Oh my god, I can have a little one with this guy. He's really good.'"

Despite Offset's parenting skills --which include changing diapers -- Cardi thinks that, at the end of the day, Kulture is a mommy's girl. "I think she loves me a little bit more, but I think she's just loyal to whoever gives her the milk," Cardi quipped.

3. She hopes to find "the next Cardi B" with her Netflix competition series

Beginning in 2019, Cardi will join Chance the Rapper and T.I. in a search for the next breakout hip-hop star, in the new Netflix competition series, Rhythm + Flow. Cardi is ecstatic to get the opportunity to discover, well, the next Cardi.

"I think what sets it apart is we're actually looking for rap artists," she said. "We're actually looking for hip-hop artists. People do like [shows featuring] music, talent, all these dancing things, we're looking for rap artists, hip-hop artists. I'm looking for the next Cardi B."

Though she's looking forward to finding new talent, she's not too keen on upsetting people with her feedback.

"I'm going to be an honest [judge]," she said. "Sometimes I might really like somebody or sometimes somebody might have that face like, oh, I don't wanna break their heart, but I gotta tell them the truth."

4. Cardi's "very nervous" about her new clothing collection

In between parenting and her TV project, Cardi partnered with Fashion Nova for her very own collection, which is out now. Though the collection is nearly sold out, Cardi wasn't overconfident in how the project would do ahead of its launch.

"I'm actually very nervous because I hope people like my collection," she confessed. "I know it's a little bit different and I know people were not expecting what I was gonna drop, so it's just like I hope it does good."

As for the now proven rumors that it would fly off the shelves, Cardi didn't want to get ahead of herself.

"I gotta see it to believe it," she said. "I gotta see the numbers. I like to see numbers. I like to see facts."

5. She'd be willing to give another female artist her kidney

With stars including Iggy Azalea and Khloe Kardashian on hand to celebrate Cardi's work, the "Drip" singer was so grateful for all the female empowerment in her life.

"It feels really amazing," she said of the support. "A lot of people be thinking like a catty thing and it feels good when all the woman show love to each other... They don't know how much that means to me. That means, you know what, you need a kidney I might give you mine and I barely drink, so mine might be good."

"I look out for people," she added.

