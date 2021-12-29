Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Lives It Up at Trampoline Park
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Lives It Up at Trampoline Park
Kulture Cephus is living her best life this holiday season. On Monday, the 3-year-old daughter of Cardi B and Offset joined her parents and her sister, Kalea, Offset's daughter from a previous relationship, for a family outing that included foam pits and pizza!
Cardi posted clips of the foursome's jaunt to the trampoline park to her Instagram Stories, including a video of Kulture calling for her rapper father to "hurry up" so they could start their day. Once they arrived at the indoor park, the family enjoyed some popcorn and icy sweet drinks. Kulture and Kalea also jumped into the foam pits, got tangled up in an obstacle course and reveled in all the snacks they could stomach.
It's no surprise that by the end of the night, Kulture was properly pooped out! Cardi shared a video of her first-born tucked in and tuckered out, alongside the caption "She is sooo perfect."
The mother of two recently shared some behind-the-scenes videos of the family's holiday photoshoot where Kulture adorably stole the show. The cutie rocked a stunning red dress with an oversized bow and a matching fascinator hat, posing in front of her family's lavish decor. Even Cardi couldn't deny how much her daughter resembles her, with the rapper tweeting that Kulture is "soo much like me" alongside a video of her daughter posing for the camera.
The family also recently celebrated Offset's birthday, with his wife gifting him a $2 million check. Watch the clip below for more.
