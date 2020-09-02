Carol Burnett has been appointed the temporary legal guardian of her grandson, Dylan Hamilton-West, the son of her 52-year-old daughter, Erin Hamilton.

According to docs obtained by ET, Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, will have guardianship over Dylan until Jan. 8, 2021. The docs state that "temporary guardians have the authority to change Dylan's school and housing pending the next hearing date."

Just two weeks ago, Burnett's manager confirmed to ET that the 87-year-old comedian was working on becoming her grandson's legal guardian.

"Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson," her manager said in a statement. "Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another."

"We look forward to recovery being the next stepping stone towards normalization," the statement continued, "and ask for privacy at this time to allow that process to occur."

According to court documents obtained by ET last month, Burnett and Miller requested both temporary and permanent guardianship of Dylan, who turns 14 in September.

The documents reveal that Dylan's father, Tony West, checked himself into The Hill Rehabilitation Center on Aug. 7, while Hamilton was recently released from a 51/50 hold. West and Hamilton were married for four months before divorcing in June 2006.

The documents also state that on the night of July 15, Hamilton -- who has been in and out of rehabilitation centers the past 19 years -- sent Dylan and her adult son, Zachary Carlson, multiple text messages, threatening suicide. The LAPD placed Hamilton on a 51/50 hold the morning after for suicidality and drug use and, according to the docs, she was released on July 24.

