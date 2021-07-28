Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on Sale
There's nothing better that getting a great deal on something you know you'll love. Starting today, Spanx is marking down a selection of some of their most loved items 一 including the best-selling Faux Leather Leggingswhich have been sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews, among many others.
The size-inclusive leggings are a favorite among consumers thanks to their form-fitting material, faux leather design and outfit versatility 一 because what can’t you match with a pair of classically black, leather leggings?
Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings are normally priced at $98, but during this limited time sale competing with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, shoppers can grab a pair for just $65. While you're adding these to your cart, be sure to check out all of Spanx's limited time deals including the Get Moving Skort and fan-favorite Leather-Like Joggers.
Plus, be sure to check out the long-awaited Nordstrom Anniversary Sale which features unbeatable deals on top products from a number of beauty, lifestyle and fashion collections. While the sale is set to run through August 8, we're seeing our favorite deals already selling out. Shop the celeb-loved leggings below, and check out a number of other hot deals under $25 from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.
