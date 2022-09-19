Shopping

Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
UGG Deals
UGG

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round. 

Just in time for the fall, shoppers can save up to 50% on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots at Amazon. A standout from the sale is UGG's Oh Fluffita slipper, which is the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole.

UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper

With its strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole, there's no question why these ultra-comfy slippers are so popular. 

$110$50

From slip-ons to cozy boots, if you're thinking ahead to sweater weather, there are so many amazing UGG deals to choose from Amazon's sale. Below, shop the best UGGs on sale at Amazon before they sell out. 

The Best UGG Slipper Deals to Shop from Amazon

UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper

Let this be the fall of fluffy slippers. This updated take on the Oh Yeah is crafted from fluffy, marble-print sheepskin, adding a colorful statement to any outfit.

$110$45
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Disco Slide Slipper

Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please! 

$100$47
UGG Furr-ah Flat Sandal
UGG Furr-ah Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG Furr-ah Flat Sandal

A furry sandal with a buckle closure so they're easy to take on and off. 

$60$32
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides. 

$110$75
UGG Fuzz-ah Slipper
UGG Fuzz-ah Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fuzz-ah Slipper

A day at home with these comfy slippers will take relaxation to the next level.

$60$41
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper

If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.

$110$68
UGG Super Fluff Slipper
UGG Women's Super Fluff Slipper
Amazon
UGG Super Fluff Slipper

You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.

$120$42

The Best UGG Boot Deals to Shop from Amazon

UGG Classic Mini Side Logo Boot
UGG Classic Mini Side Logo Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Side Logo Boot

Hit the streets in comfy, modern style with these UGG sheepskin boots, crafted with fluffy UGGplush lining and a grippy, flexible Treadlite outsole.

$150$66
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot

With its signature UGG sheepskin and flexible, lightweight sole, the Classic Ultra Mini captures the essence of the original. There are endless styling options for this piece. 

$140$95
UGG Rianne Fashion Boot
UGG Rianne Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Rianne Fashion Boot

With its rich suede upper and braided trim, the Rianne adds boho-chic style to your wardrobe. 

$130$90
UGG Harrison Lace Fashion Boot
UGG Harrison Lace Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Harrison Lace Fashion Boot

Designed for everyday comfort, this bold lace-up silhouette is the boot you've been waiting for. In addition to waterproof leather, this boot is seam-sealed for enhanced durability. 

$160$100
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot

No matter the weather, the Tynlee offers cozy comfort in an Insta-worthy silhouette.

$110$92
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot

The snow leopard mini boot is just right for unexpected chilly nights. 

$160$96

