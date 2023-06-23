Bend the rules! Celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai has over 30 years of experience in the beauty business and he has racked up an impressive list of A-list clientele along the way.

The New York City-based hairdresser is known for his innovative brand and work with Scarlett Johansson, Martha Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell, and now, he’s revealing the truth behind haircare rumors and when it’s acceptable to deviate from the norm.

"I've encountered numerous myths during my time in the haircare industry, but one that's continued to stick with me is the belief that if you cut your hair during a full moon, it's promised to make your hair grow. Another is the misconception that washing your hair every day will cause your hair to become too dry," Fekkai tells ET.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The facts: "Hair growth comes from internal factors, such as genetics and overall health, rather than the phase of the moon. Secondly, the notion that daily hair washing will lead to excessive dryness is not necessarily true. It depends on your hair type and the products you use."

To get your tresses to their shiniest and healthiest state, the entrepreneur recommends personalizing your regimen, which means not always sticking to the script.

"It's about finding what works for your hair type or concern and breaking out of the ordinary. ... Mixing and matching products can be a game-changer," the salon owner notes.

"Consider alternating between shampoos to optimize your routine. If you have color-treated, fine hair and desire volume, use the Technician Color Shampoo and Full Blown Volume Shampoo interchangeably . ... To double the shine and smoothness of your hair, combine a hair oil, like Brilliant Gloss Anti-Frizz Oil Serum with a blowout cream like Straight Balm," he suggests.

Beyond switching up your product range, the hair guru says changing up the typical sequence of steps can be beneficial too.

"For dry or damaged hair, skip the conditioner and use a moisturizing mask instead. ... Start with a hair mask followed by shampoo to nourish the hair and add intense hydration. ... Apply a mask like the Super Strength+ Repair Mask to strengthen the hair effectively and boost it with moisture," the founder shares.

Frédéric Fekkai/Instagram

When it comes to the guidelines you should follow, steering clear of hot tools, tight ponytails, and bleach continue to be trusted ways to achieve luscious locks.

"Giving your hair regular breaks from heat styling is essential to maintain its health. If you must use hot tools, use a heat protectant with 450 degree heat protection," the hair expert shares.

"Additionally, avoid wearing a tight ponytail every day. The constant tension and pulling on the hair can result in traction alopecia, where hair loss occurs due to the strain on the hair follicles. Opt for looser hairstyles or vary your hairdos to prevent excessive stress on the hairline," he continues.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Lastly, bleaching your hair too quickly, especially at the roots, can lead to severe damage. It's crucial to follow a gradual bleaching process to minimize the risk of breakage and maintain the overall health of your hair."

According to the hairstylist, unique and unexpected practices can also promote long and strong strands.

"Consider incorporating a multivitamin B supplement to support hair health from within, treat yourself to a daily scalp massage to help stimulate blood circulation and nourish hair follicles, and try a headstand or upside-down position at least twice a week to further encourage blood flow to the scalp," he dishes.

