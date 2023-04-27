With the Met Gala just days away, we're sure to see celebs and beauty muses sporting glam looks featuring Charlotte Tilbury products. Everyone from Amal Clooney and Jenifer Aniston to Meghan Markle, Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman is head-over-heels for Charlotte Tilbury makeup. Clooney even wore an all-Tilbury look on her wedding day, which the brand outlined in a tutorial to recreate at home.

Right now, you can take 20% off all of Charlotte Tilbury's celebrity-approved and TikTok-loved makeup and skincare with the code REDCARPET. Through Friday, May 5, the Charlotte Tilbury sale is offering discounts on full-priced globally-loved beauty icons, from light-as-air foundation and long-wearing eyeshadow to hydrating skincare and pout-perfecting lipstick and gloss.

Shop Charlotte Tilbury's Sale

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line has been around for nearly 10 years. Though, the makeup brand truly hit its stride in the last year since going viral on TikTok. The brand's hashtag boasts over 1.4 billion views on the video-sharing app, and its notoriety is thanks to one product collection: Pillow Talk, a universal rosy nude shade available in lip liners, lipsticks, gloss, blush and even eyeshadow palettes.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out products in the blink of an eye, so make sure to take advantage of the magical 20% off sale this week. Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks from Charlotte Tilbury to add to your cart, stat. Hint-hint: These finds also work as great Mother's Day gifts for the maternal beauty in your life.

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so the wearer can enjoy tinted lips without feathering or transfer. $25 $20 WITH CODE REDCARPET Shop Now

Hollywood Flawless Filter Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter The TikTok-famous complexion booster that blurs, smooths, and illuminates for a real-life filter effect is Gigi Hadid's secret to camera-ready skin. $49 $39 WITH CODE REDCARPET Shop Now

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Lock in your makeup with this lightweight, hydrating spray that keeps skin feeling soft and smooth with an infusion of Japanese green tea. $23 $18 WITH CODE REDCARPET Shop Now

Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder Get a finish so flawless, it looks airbrushed with Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish. This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin. $48 $38 WITH CODE REDCARPET Shop Now

Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir Charlotte's award-winning elixir is a Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid anti-aging serum that helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles while aiming to visibly brighten and plump skin for flawless makeup application. $85 $68 WITH CODE REDCARPET Shop Now

Light Wonder Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder This lightweight, sheer foundation lets your natural skin shine through while blurring imperfections and providing hydration. $49 $39 WITH CODE REDCARPET Shop Now

