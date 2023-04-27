Charlotte Tilbury Is Having a Secret Sale: Here's How to Save 20% On Must-Have Makeup and Skincare
With the Met Gala just days away, we're sure to see celebs and beauty muses sporting glam looks featuring Charlotte Tilbury products. Everyone from Amal Clooney and Jenifer Aniston to Meghan Markle, Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman is head-over-heels for Charlotte Tilbury makeup. Clooney even wore an all-Tilbury look on her wedding day, which the brand outlined in a tutorial to recreate at home.
Right now, you can take 20% off all of Charlotte Tilbury's celebrity-approved and TikTok-loved makeup and skincare with the code REDCARPET. Through Friday, May 5, the Charlotte Tilbury sale is offering discounts on full-priced globally-loved beauty icons, from light-as-air foundation and long-wearing eyeshadow to hydrating skincare and pout-perfecting lipstick and gloss.
Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line has been around for nearly 10 years. Though, the makeup brand truly hit its stride in the last year since going viral on TikTok. The brand's hashtag boasts over 1.4 billion views on the video-sharing app, and its notoriety is thanks to one product collection: Pillow Talk, a universal rosy nude shade available in lip liners, lipsticks, gloss, blush and even eyeshadow palettes.
Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out products in the blink of an eye, so make sure to take advantage of the magical 20% off sale this week. Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks from Charlotte Tilbury to add to your cart, stat. Hint-hint: These finds also work as great Mother's Day gifts for the maternal beauty in your life.
Available in three shades, this matte liquid blush gives your cheeks a buildable, natural-looking wash of color.
One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so the wearer can enjoy tinted lips without feathering or transfer.
The TikTok-famous complexion booster that blurs, smooths, and illuminates for a real-life filter effect is Gigi Hadid's secret to camera-ready skin.
Lock in your makeup with this lightweight, hydrating spray that keeps skin feeling soft and smooth with an infusion of Japanese green tea.
This new shade of cream eyeshadow is perfect for summer with a sunset-inspired golden-pink hue.
Get a finish so flawless, it looks airbrushed with Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish. This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin.
Charlotte's award-winning elixir is a Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid anti-aging serum that helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles while aiming to visibly brighten and plump skin for flawless makeup application.
Get glowing cheekbones with Charlotte's illuminating wand, available in six shimmering shades.
Save 20% on this lightweight moisturizer that won't weigh you down while working to protect your skin from the sun.
This lightweight, sheer foundation lets your natural skin shine through while blurring imperfections and providing hydration.
Create mesmerizing eye looks with this glimmering eyeshadow quartet with shimmering gold, rose-copper and russet-brown shades.
Celebs including Lizzo love this lipstick-balm hybrid infused with hyaluronic acid for a plump pout.
With a mix of AHAs, BHAs and PHAs, the Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial claims to diminish pores, fine lines, wrinkles and irritations.
This easy-to-blend contour wand gets you sculpted and snatched in seconds.
This adorable kiss-covered lipstick gives your lips a beautiful peachy pink hue.
