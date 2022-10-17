Shopping

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Beauty Sale: Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved Makeup and Glowing Skincare

By Lauren Gruber‍
Charlotte Tilbury Sale
Charlotte Tilbury

Everyone from Amal Clooney to Jenifer Aniston and even Meghan Markle is head-over-heels for Charlotte Tilbury makeup and with good reason. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line has been around for nearly 10 years. Though, the makeup brand truly hit its stride in the last year since going viral on TikTok. The brand's hashtag boasts over 1.4 billion views on the video-sharing app, and its notoriety is thanks to one product collection: Pillow Talk, a universal rosy nude shade available in lip liners, lipsticks, gloss, blush, and even eyeshadow palettes.

Starting today, shoppers can take up to 30% off Charlotte's globally-loved beauty icons, from light-as-air foundation and long-wearing eyeshadow to hydrating skincare and pout-perfecting lipstick and gloss. For the first time ever, unlock magical savings on Charlotte's edit of makeup and glowing skincare with deals you don't want to miss. 

If you've been eager to try out the viral Pillow Talk collection, then now's your time. Charlotte Tilbury is giving shoppers a chance to save over $10 on the brand's limited-edition Jewel Pots — a glittering cream eyeshadow — in the beloved rosy pink shade.

Charlotte's Jewel Pots
Charlotte's Jewel Pots
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Jewel Pots

Choose between the cult-favorite Pillow Talk or warm copper red Walk of No Shame for this dazzling cream eyeshadow infused with pearl pigments and hyaluronic acid.

$35$25

Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out products in the blink of an eye, so make sure to take advantage of the Magical Beauty Savings sale while it's still live through Sunday, October 23. Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks from the Charlotte Tilbury sale. 

Light Wonder
Light Wonder
Charlotte Tilbury
Light Wonder

This lightweight, sheer foundation lets your natural skin shine through while blurring imperfections and providing hydration.

$46$32
Pillow Talk Dreamy Eye Kit
Pillow Talk Dreamy Eye Kit
Charlotte Tilbury
Pillow Talk Dreamy Eye Kit

Achieve smoky, sultry eyes with Charlotte Tilbury's 12-shade eyeshadow palette in the brand's famed Pillow Talk hues. Add a coat or two of Full Fat Lashes mascara to round out the look with long, curled, voluminous lashes.

$104$83
Charlotte's Magic Cream Light
Charlotte's Magic Cream Light
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Magic Cream Light

Save 30% on this nourishing moisturizer that won't weigh you down and protects your skin from the sun.

$100$70
Collagen Lip Bath in Gold
Collagen Lip Bath in Gold
Charlotte Tilbury
Collagen Lip Bath in Gold

Give your lips a sheer golden glow while hydrating them with a blend of marine collagen, vitamin A, and coconut oil.

$35$25
Bronzed, Blushing Beauty Kit
Bronzed, Blushing Beauty Kit
Charlotte Tilbury
Bronzed, Blushing Beauty Kit

Choose between eight different blush shades, from the famed dusky pink Pillow Talk to shimmering Love is the Drug, as well as your shade of bronzer for a lit-from-within glow.

$108$86
Luxury Palette in Copper Charge
Luxury Palette in Copper Charge
Charlotte Tilbury
Luxury Palette in Copper Charge

Create mesmerizing eye looks with this glimmering eyeshadow quartet with shimmering gold, rose-copper and russet-brown shades.

$53$37
Science-Powered Complexion Perfection Kit
Science-Powered Complexion Perfection Kit
Charlotte Tilbury
Science-Powered Complexion Perfection Kit

Luminous skin is just a few steps away with this three-piece kit—including Brightening Youth Glow face primer infused with bionymph peptide and watercress extract—as well as Airbrush Flawless foundation and Magic Away liquid concealer in your choice of shades.

$131$111
The Pillow Talk Eye and Blush Duo
The Pillow Talk Eye and Blush Duo
Charlotte Tilbury
The Pillow Talk Eye and Blush Duo

Save 20% on this eye and cheek duo, starring the Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk with four shimmer and matte eyeshadow shades and a Cheek to Chic blush in your choice of Pillow Talk Original or Intense.

$93$74
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm
Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm in Happiberry
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm

Celebs including Lizzo love this lipstick-balm hybrid infused with hyaluronic acid for a plump pout.

$34$24
Charlotte's Magic Flawless Filter Kit
Charlotte's Magic Flawless Filter Kit
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Magic Flawless Filter Kit

Try out Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling Flawless Filter, a do-it-all complexion product that you can wear under, over, or instead of foundation. The kit also includes the Magic Away liquid concealer to hide any imperfections.

$76$68
Walk of No Shame On The Go
Walk of No Shame On The Go
Charlotte Tilbury
Walk of No Shame On The Go

Holiday gifting just got a whole lot easier with this four-piece set containing  a volumizing mascara, berry red eyeliner, lip liner and matte lipstick in a universally flattering russet red. 

$60$48
Matte Revolution Mrs Kisses
Matte Revolution Mrs Kisses
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Mrs Kisses

This adorable kiss-covered lipstick gives your lips a beautiful peachy pink hue.

$34$24
Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets
Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets
Charlotte Tilbury
Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets

Get smooth, camera-ready skin without the dreaded cakey look using Charlotte Tilbury's iconic duo: Airbrush Flawless Finish foundation, a full coverage matte foundation, and its matching pore-blurring powder. 

$89$71
Morning Magic Skin Kit
Morning Magic Skin Kit
Charlotte Tilbury
Morning Magic Skin Kit

If you've been dying to try out Charlotte Tilbury's skincare line, now's your chance. This four-piece set includes everything you need for glowing, hydrated skin: Magic Cream moisturizer in original or light, Magic Eye Rescue eye cream, and the two-step Goddess Cleansing Ritual which melts away makeup with step one and draws out impurities with step two. 

$211$190

