Charlotte Tilbury Magic Beauty Sale: Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved Makeup and Glowing Skincare
Everyone from Amal Clooney to Jenifer Aniston and even Meghan Markle is head-over-heels for Charlotte Tilbury makeup and with good reason. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line has been around for nearly 10 years. Though, the makeup brand truly hit its stride in the last year since going viral on TikTok. The brand's hashtag boasts over 1.4 billion views on the video-sharing app, and its notoriety is thanks to one product collection: Pillow Talk, a universal rosy nude shade available in lip liners, lipsticks, gloss, blush, and even eyeshadow palettes.
Starting today, shoppers can take up to 30% off Charlotte's globally-loved beauty icons, from light-as-air foundation and long-wearing eyeshadow to hydrating skincare and pout-perfecting lipstick and gloss. For the first time ever, unlock magical savings on Charlotte's edit of makeup and glowing skincare with deals you don't want to miss.
If you've been eager to try out the viral Pillow Talk collection, then now's your time. Charlotte Tilbury is giving shoppers a chance to save over $10 on the brand's limited-edition Jewel Pots — a glittering cream eyeshadow — in the beloved rosy pink shade.
Choose between the cult-favorite Pillow Talk or warm copper red Walk of No Shame for this dazzling cream eyeshadow infused with pearl pigments and hyaluronic acid.
Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out products in the blink of an eye, so make sure to take advantage of the Magical Beauty Savings sale while it's still live through Sunday, October 23. Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks from the Charlotte Tilbury sale.
This lightweight, sheer foundation lets your natural skin shine through while blurring imperfections and providing hydration.
Achieve smoky, sultry eyes with Charlotte Tilbury's 12-shade eyeshadow palette in the brand's famed Pillow Talk hues. Add a coat or two of Full Fat Lashes mascara to round out the look with long, curled, voluminous lashes.
Save 30% on this nourishing moisturizer that won't weigh you down and protects your skin from the sun.
Give your lips a sheer golden glow while hydrating them with a blend of marine collagen, vitamin A, and coconut oil.
Choose between eight different blush shades, from the famed dusky pink Pillow Talk to shimmering Love is the Drug, as well as your shade of bronzer for a lit-from-within glow.
Create mesmerizing eye looks with this glimmering eyeshadow quartet with shimmering gold, rose-copper and russet-brown shades.
Luminous skin is just a few steps away with this three-piece kit—including Brightening Youth Glow face primer infused with bionymph peptide and watercress extract—as well as Airbrush Flawless foundation and Magic Away liquid concealer in your choice of shades.
Save 20% on this eye and cheek duo, starring the Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk with four shimmer and matte eyeshadow shades and a Cheek to Chic blush in your choice of Pillow Talk Original or Intense.
Celebs including Lizzo love this lipstick-balm hybrid infused with hyaluronic acid for a plump pout.
Try out Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling Flawless Filter, a do-it-all complexion product that you can wear under, over, or instead of foundation. The kit also includes the Magic Away liquid concealer to hide any imperfections.
Holiday gifting just got a whole lot easier with this four-piece set containing a volumizing mascara, berry red eyeliner, lip liner and matte lipstick in a universally flattering russet red.
This adorable kiss-covered lipstick gives your lips a beautiful peachy pink hue.
Get smooth, camera-ready skin without the dreaded cakey look using Charlotte Tilbury's iconic duo: Airbrush Flawless Finish foundation, a full coverage matte foundation, and its matching pore-blurring powder.
If you've been dying to try out Charlotte Tilbury's skincare line, now's your chance. This four-piece set includes everything you need for glowing, hydrated skin: Magic Cream moisturizer in original or light, Magic Eye Rescue eye cream, and the two-step Goddess Cleansing Ritual which melts away makeup with step one and draws out impurities with step two.
