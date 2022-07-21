Everyone from Madison Beer to Lizzo to Amal Clooney is head-over-heels for Charlotte Tilbury makeup and with good reason. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line has been around for nearly 10 years. Though, the makeup brand truly hit its stride in the last year since going viral on TikTok. The brand's hashtag boasts over 860 million views on the video-sharing app, and its notoriety is thanks to one product collection: Pillow Talk, a universal rosy nude shade available in lip liners, lipsticks, gloss, blush, and even eyeshadow palettes.

If you've been eager to try out the viral Pillow Talk collection, plus the brand's other makeup and skincare products, now is the time. Charlotte Tilbury is giving shoppers a chance to save up to 30% off beauty kits during its Magical Beauty savings event! Some of the best deals include over $40 off a starter kit from the brand, featuring lip, eye, skin, and cheek products, and 20% off a blush and bronzer duo in your choice of shades.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out products in the blink of an eye, so make sure to shop now to take advantage of the sale. We've rounded up our favorite picks from the Magical Beauty savings event, but you can also hit the button below to shop the entire sale.

Charlotte Tilbury Sale

Pillow Talk Kisses Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Kisses Get the lip liner shade everyone has been raving about — along with its matching Collagen Lip Bath gloss — for less! Choose between three different shades of Pillow Talk Lip Cheat liner for a harmonious complexion. $59 $50 Buy Now

Sofia's Confidence-Boosting Makeup Kit Charlotte Tilbury Sofia's Confidence-Boosting Makeup Kit Score over $40 off a full face of Charlotte Tilbury products! This kit has everything you need for eyes, cheeks, lips, and skin, including Full Fat Lashes mascara, the Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk, Hot 2 Lips Angel Alessandra lipstick, Eyes to Mesmerize cream shadow in Rose Gold, Lip Cheat lip liner in Supersize Me, and Flawless Filter foundation in your choice of seven shades. $221 $177 Buy Now

Pillow Talk Dreamy Eye Kit Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreamy Eye Kit Achieve smoky, sultry eyes with Charlotte Tilbury's 12-shade eyeshadow palette in the brand's famed Pillow Talk hues. Add a coat or two of Full Fat Lashes mascara to round out the look with long, curled, voluminous lashes. $104 $83 Buy Now

Bronzed, Blushing Beauty Kit Charlotte Tilbury Bronzed, Blushing Beauty Kit Choose between eight different blush shades, from the famed dusky pink Pillow Talk to shimmering Love is the Drug, as well as your shade of bronzer for a lit-from-within glow. $108 $86 Buy Now

Science-Powered Complexion Perfection Kit Charlotte Tilbury Science-Powered Complexion Perfection Kit Luminous skin is just a few steps away with this three-piece kit — including Brightening Youth Glow face primer infused with bionymph peptide peptide and watercress extract — as well as Airbrush Flawless foundation and Magic Away liquid concealer in your choice of shades. $131 $111 Buy Now

Sofia's Mesmerizing Eye and Lip Secrets Kit Charlotte Tilbury Sofia's Mesmerizing Eye and Lip Secrets Kit This five-piece kit makes a great gift for your best friend, sibling, mom, or even yourself. It features the brand's best-selling lip and eye products: the Luxury Palette in Copper Charge, the Feline Flick liquid eyeliner in Panther, Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara, Lip Cheat lip liner in M.I. Kiss, and Hot Lips 2 lipstick in Glowing Jen. $178 $142 Buy Now

Morning Magic Skin Kit Charlotte Tilbury Morning Magic Skin Kit If you've been dying to try out Charlotte Tilbury's skincare line, now's your chance. This four-piece set includes everything you need for glowing, hydrated skin: Magic Cream moisturizer in original or light, Magic Eye Rescue eye cream, and the two-step Goddess Cleansing Ritual which melts away makeup with step 1 and draws out impurities with step two. $211 $190 Buy Now

