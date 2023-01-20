Chris Hemsworth's Home Workout Essentials Are More Than 50% Off to Help You Train Like A Superhero
If there's anyone we trust to give us fitness advice, it's the god of thunder himself: Chris Hemsworth. The Marvel actor, whose famous physique speaks for itself, naturally launched his own fitness app and workout program last year. Centr is a fitness and wellness platform that gives members access to Chris and his team of experts to train, eat, and live healthier lives. Right now, you can try out Hemsworth's full set of fitness essentials for yourself and save more than 50% on the Centr workout kit at Walmart.
Featuring five resistance bands, 3 fabric loop bands, an exercise mat, protein shake bottle, handles, straps, door anchors, a travel bag and three-month subscription to Chris Hemsworth's online health platform, you'll have everything you need to train your mind and body.
Train like a superhero with a complete set of Chris Hemsworth's at-home workout gear.
"Centr is all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves," said Hemsworth in a press release. "No matter your starting point, this is about living healthier and happier for the long term-and there's no better time to get going than today." The Fitness Essentials Kit is Centr's first product and gives you access to over 2,000 workouts, customized fitness programs, more than 1,000 quick and healthy recipes, nutrition advice, and even guided meditations.
For even more ways to improve your at-home fitness setup, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite home gym essentials to shop. From the cushiest yoga mats and foldaway treadmills to adjustable dumbbells and TRX training kits, you can get a complete workout right in your own home. Below, shop the best gear for upgrading your home workouts.
More At-Home Workout Gear to Shop
With five weight increments per dumbbell, this compact adjustable dumbbell set delivers the same value as 10 individual dumbbells in a fraction of the space.
With over 25,000 five-star reviews, this comfortable yoga mat is one of the top-rated affordable options on the market.
Bike without having to go out into the cold with this indoor exercise bike. It folds up quickly, so after you're done with your workout you can easily store it in a closet.
Level up your leg workouts by adding extra resistance with a set of exercise bands.
An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done.
Place this pull up bar on your doorframe for an instant bodyweight workout. It also comes with straps so you can do multiple types of body weight workouts, not just pull ups.
Make your favorite pilates and yoga videos a little more challenging with adjustable ankle weights.
For those who like a home workout, the TRX Suspension Trainer can take their sessions to the next level. The innovative system allows you to do hundreds of different workouts and increase them at your own pace.
For someone who wants to get serious about working out, this Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment has 14 accessories to give you the best results. Save an extra $50 with the coupon.
Unlike your traditional treadmills that take up quite a bit of space, this one folds together into a nice compact size.
For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond
All The Best Home Gym Equipment Deals Available Now
Save $250 On Peloton Bikes to Complete Your Home Gym
Shop The 10 Best Workout Shorts for Your Fitness Routine
Save 23% On Echelon Exercise Bikes, Treadmills, and Rowing Machines
Best Budget-Friendly Fitness Deals to Help Reach Your New Years Goals
The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money