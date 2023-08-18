Chrissy Teigen is keeping her health in check. The 37-year-old mom of four shared an attention-grabbing photo of herself completely topless while lying on an exam table for a mammogram and breast ultrasound on Thursday.

The cookbook author wears a mask over her face and covers her breasts with her arm in the selfie, jokingly touting the perks of the experience while reminding her followers to get themselves checked out.

"Mammogram/boob ultrasound reminder! when else do you get to see your boob as a one inch steak!? ultrasound also comes with free t**ty lotion good for the entire day!!" she cracked.

In the comments section, Teigen confirmed that she had both a mammogram and an ultrasound done during her appointment.

After welcoming daughter Esti in January and son Wren, via surrogate, in June, Teigen recently opened up her experience with breastfeeding this year.

"Getting to reexperience breastfeeding with Esti was such a joy," she said in a post sponsored by the cult favorite feeding brand, Haakaa. Touching on the experience of surrogacy, she revealed that the family's surrogate was also pumping milk for baby Wren.

Teigen and John Legend, who married in 2013, are parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 7 months, and Wren, 2 months. The couple suffered the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation in 2020.

As Teigen and Legend juggle four kids at home, a source recently explained to ET how the celebrity pair makes it all work.

"Chrissy and John are super hands-on parents and always making their kids a priority," the source said. "They feel so happy as a big family and Chrissy often brings her older kids to work commitments she thinks they would enjoy. She adores being a mom and her kids are all so sweet together. Chrissy and John have help, so it helps them be able to do their jobs and also make time for each other."

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take First Vacation as a Family of 6! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Baby Esti Shout Out Her 'Dada'

Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Surrogate Pumps Breast Milk for Her Baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Fans a Tour of Their Family Home

How Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Juggling Their Four Kids

Chrissy Teigen's Video of Baby Son Wren Smiling Will Melt Your Heart

Chrissy Teigen Captures Every Parent's Struggle With Pic of All 4 Kids

Related Gallery