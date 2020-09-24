Shopping

Chrissy Teigen's $1,110 Skincare Routine Broken Down

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Chrissy Teigen at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The Mayor of Twitter is now the Beauty Guru of Instagram! Chrissy Teigen just shared her $1,110 skincare routine with her 30.5 million followers, and we're breaking it down for you product by product.

Citing professional guidance from celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden, Teigen says she achieves her enviable glow with a mix of high-end and drugstore products. Lately, she adds, she's been "proud" of the results and "feeling" herself. (Also likely boosting her confidence: a loving husband, two adorable kids, a popular kitchenware line and not a dull moment over on her Twitter feed.)

We've witnessed the supermodel's flawless complexion on red carpets, TV shows and magazine covers over the years -- but even off duty and with minimal makeup, her skin looks absolutely perfect. 

Below, the products Teigen swears by and where to get them.

For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself! I kind of use whatever is closest but it consists of @shanidarden forcing me to use @isclinical cleanser and face lotion, @controlcorrective SPF 30, @lamer’s creme de la mer and concentrate ($$, I know I know but I gotta be honest) and a steady stream of @bioreus chin and nose strips. Mix that with anything anyone at @drjasondiamond’s office tells me to do facial wise and @simonourianmd1’s firm and fade cream when I’m feeling icks, and there you have it. A very simple (no) routine! But really. The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they’ve always been so good to me. Can find online - everything else just a bonus. Xx (edit: forgot one of my most important products, @drdennisgross alpha beta peel pads. So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!)

Teigen says the two products she uses consistently are a cleanser and face lotion from iS Clinical. In the comments, she also name-checks iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum and iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum.

Cleansing Complex
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
Moisturizing Complex
iS CLINICAL Moisturizing Complex, 1.7 Oz
Next step -- an important one: Apply SPF.

Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30
Control Corrective Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30
Teigen also uses an admittedly pricey pair of potions from La Mer. (She's not the only A-lister who loves this beauty brand -- Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle are fellow fans.) See a few budget-friendly moisturizers we love here.

Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
The Concentrate
LA MER The Concentrate
To clear out blackheads and other impurities, Teigen relies on an old drugstore standby.

Nose + Face Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
Biore Nose + Face Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
She made an edit to her post to add that she also uses peel pads from Dr. Dennis Gross. Our hack: Cut each peel pad in half to make them last longer.

Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE Alpha Beta® Universal Daily Peel
Finally, Teigen mentions a "firm and fade" cream from Dr. Simon Ourian's Epione Skin Care line. It looks like that exact product is no longer available, but according to Dr. Ourian, the best-selling Restoration Serum from his line is very similar to the one Chrissy loves. We'll take it!

Restoration Serum
Epione Beverly Hills Restoration Serum
