Christy Turlington is recalling an unpleasant incident.

The supermodel covers Harper's BAZAAR's May 2024 Beauty Issue, and in the accompanying interview, she recalls how a nude photo of her -- one that was taken years ago during a photoshoot -- was used as a heckling tactic during her son's high school basketball game. Turlington shares Finn, 18, and Grace, 20, with her husband, Ed Burns.

"I was surprised it hadn't happened sooner. But at the same time, I was like, 'This is so rude!'" Turlington tells the mag, adding that it all turned into a "bigger thing" when her son's school got word of the incident.

"All I wanted to do was disappear," Turlington recalls, before noting that, despite the incident, she doesn't "feel embarrassed about anything."

"Regretting things is a waste of time," she adds.

Also a waste of time, Turlington believes, is reading comments on social media. In fact, her daughter encouraged her to turn off Instagram comments all together, advice she heeded.

"I'm really happy that I don't [have to see the comments]," she said. "I can't say that I'm Teflon. I'm sure if I did read something that was pointed or mean, it would hurt me in the same way. But I also try not to give that much attention to any of it."

Christy Turlington covers Harper's BAZAAR's May 2024 Beauty Issue. - Ethan James Green for Harper's Bazaar

Last year, Turlington reunited with her famed peers -- Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista -- in The Super Models, an Apple TV+ series about their epic rise to fame. The women's documentary appearance -- and subsequent runway walk together -- marked their first time together in their 50s.

Though they may be getting older, in a 2016 interview with Town & Country, Turlington revealed why she wasn't worried about aging.

"I wasn't worried about aging at 16, and I'm not worried about it at 47. It's a fact of life, and it's good that people close to me see that I'm relaxed and okay about aging, not neurotic or worried about it," she said. "To my kids, I'll be the mom who barely shaves her legs, who doesn't color her hair. Being who you are, being your best self, has nothing to do with what you look like."

