Coach Outlet Sale: Take An Extra 20% Off Today Only

Coach Outlet continues to let Coach fans save big on their designer accessories. The outlet store is having a special sale for one day only. On Wednesday, June 30, the outlet store is offering an extra 20% off sitewide with the promo code TICKTOCK.

Hurry and grab markdowns on the Coach bags, wallets and sunglasses you've been eyeing on the Coach Outlet website. There are a ton of choices, especially coveted Coach handbags such as crossbody bags, wristlets, satchels, totes and shoulder bags in a variety of colors and shapes.

Right now is the perfect time to do summer shopping as there are so many sales happening. In addition to Coach Outlet, check out deals from Khloe Kardashian's Good American, 4th of July mattress sales, J.Crew clothing, Funboy pool floats and Emily Ratajkowski's go-to JW Pei bag.

Shop the Coach Outlet Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Coach Serena Satchel Coach Outlet Coach Serena Satchel This adorable satchel has two zip compartments. Carry it as a top-handle bag or as a crossbody bag. $95 (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Coach Snap Wallet Coach Outlet Coach Snap Wallet If you don't like big, bulky wallets, but you still want all the practical features, opt for the Snap Wallet. It's a slim, mini wallet with three card slots, ID window, coin pocket and bill compartment. $47 (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

