Coach Outlet Sale: Take An Extra 20% Off Today Only

By ETonline Staff
Coach Outlet continues to let Coach fans save big on their designer accessories. The outlet store is having a special sale for one day only. On Wednesday, June 30, the outlet store is offering an extra 20% off sitewide with the promo code TICKTOCK

Hurry and grab markdowns on the Coach bags, wallets and sunglasses you've been eyeing on the Coach Outlet website. There are a ton of choices, especially coveted Coach handbags such as crossbody bags, wristlets, satchels, totes and shoulder bags in a variety of colors and shapes. 

Right now is the perfect time to do summer shopping as there are so many sales happening. In addition to Coach Outlet, check out deals from Khloe Kardashian's Good American, 4th of July mattress sales, J.Crew clothing, Funboy pool floats and Emily Ratajkowski's go-to JW Pei bag

Shop the Coach Outlet Sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below. 

Coach Ellen Crossbody With Linear Quilting
The Coach Ellen Crossbody is given a trendy update with the linear quilted detail. 
$111 (REGULARLY $398)
Coach Jes Crossbody
This crossbody bag is a pebbled leather design with two zip compartments. 
$119 (REGULARLY $328)
Coach Serena Satchel
This adorable satchel has two zip compartments. Carry it as a top-handle bag or as a crossbody bag. 
$95 (REGULARLY $328)
Coach Klare Crossbody With Wild Meadow Print
The floral print makes this chain strap shoulder bag is perfect for summer. 
$159 (REGULARLY $398)
Coach Gallery Tote
A roomy tote that'll fit all of your daytime essentials. 
$119 (REGULARLY $328)
Coach Long Zip Around Wallet
A classic full-size wallet with 12 card slots, bill compartments, zip coin pocket and removable wrist strap. 
$75 (REGULARLY $268)
Coach Snap Wallet
If you don't like big, bulky wallets, but you still want all the practical features, opt for the Snap Wallet. It's a slim, mini wallet with three card slots, ID window, coin pocket and bill compartment. 
$47 (REGULARLY $168)
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
This zip wristlet will become your go-to accessory for nights out and quick errands. 
$23 (REGULARLY $78)

