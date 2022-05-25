Leave it to Coach Outlet to host one of the season's hottest pre-summer sales — chock-full of a number of can't-miss deals across all shopping categories and all available to shop just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Event is live — and let us tell you, the savings are aplenty. Happening now through May 31, shoppers can take up to 70% off trending Coach styles, plus get an extra 15% off everything with the code Summer15 (because double the discounts, double the fun, right?).

Shop Coach Outlet's Sale

Coach Outlet is home to thousands of deals year-round — on everything from Jennifer Lopez-loved handbags and fashion to stylish jewelry, wallets, dainty accessories and even a TikTok-approved purse or two. But now, you can stock up on chic Coach handbags and fashion ahead of any upcoming summer vacations — and score on major savings, in the process.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals from the Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Event. Plus, browse the most stylish handbags from Kate Spade's early Memorial Day Sale 2022 and check out 20 Tory Burch pieces to invest in before your next summer vacation.

