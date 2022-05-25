Shopping

Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Sale: Shop the 12 Best Deals on Handbags, Wallets and More

By ETonline Staff
Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Event 2022
Coach Outlet

Leave it to Coach Outlet to host one of the season's hottest pre-summer sales — chock-full of a number of can't-miss deals across all shopping categories and all available to shop just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Event is live — and let us tell you, the savings are aplenty. Happening now through May 31, shoppers can take up to 70% off trending Coach styles, plus get an extra 15% off everything with the code Summer15 (because double the discounts, double the fun, right?).

Shop Coach Outlet's Sale

Coach Outlet is home to thousands of deals year-round — on everything from Jennifer Lopez-loved handbags and fashion to stylish jewelry, wallets, dainty accessories and even a TikTok-approved purse or two. But now, you can stock up on chic Coach handbags and fashion ahead of any upcoming summer vacations — and score on major savings, in the process.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals from the Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Event. Plus, browse the most stylish handbags from Kate Spade's early Memorial Day Sale 2022 and check out 20 Tory Burch pieces to invest in before your next summer vacation.

Kleo Shoulder Bag 17 In Signature Canvas
$428$171
$428$171
Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas
$288$86
$288$86
Small Town Bucket Bag
$350$105
$350$105
Klare Crossbody With Quilting
$428$214
$428$214
Teri Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
$350$159
$350$159
Mollie Tote 25 With Mystical Floral Print
$328$98
$328$98
Long Zip Around Orange Wallet
$268$94
$268$94
Georgie Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
$398$119
$398$119
Court Crossbody With Ruching
$350$105
$350$105
Cammie Chain Tote
$398$159
$398$159
Court Backpack
$398$199
$398$199
Snap Wallet With Mystical Floral Print
$168$50
$168$50

