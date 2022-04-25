Pause everything that you're doing and get your credit card at the ready, because it's your last chance to take advantage of Coach Outlet's unmissable Friends & Family sale that features deals of up to 70% off site-wide — plus an additional 15% off already discounted styles. And nope, that's not a typo — the sale is actually just that good.

When you use the code FRIENDS15, you can get a 15% off everything until April 26. With major discounts on everything from trendy handbags, spring-friendly sunglasses, jewelry and a bunch of other Coach accessories, you can snag something for yourself and something for Mom for Mother's Day.

Shop Coach's Sale

But make sure to get shopping fast though — the deals from Coach Outlet's Friends & Family Sale ends tomorrow and many items are expected to sell out fast.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks from the Coach Outlet sale:

Coach Court Backpack Coach Outlet Coach Court Backpack Spring into the new season in style with this delicate, baby blue backpack — made from refined pebbled leather material. $398 $179 Buy Now

Coach Kleo Wallet Coach Outlet Coach Kleo Wallet Keep all of your cards and most important belongings close with a classic gold and black wallet. $228 $91 Buy Now

Mollie Tote Coach Outlet Mollie Tote Heading back to the office? A tote like this will help you to feel prepared, comfortable and totally chic while carrying all of your essentials to and from work. $378 $189 Buy Now

