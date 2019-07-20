Comic-Con 2019: Cara Delevingne Jokes She's Typecast as a 'Pansexual Faerie' in 'Carnival Row' (Live Updates)
San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing and Saturday is jam-packed with some of the biggest names in TV, movies and more!
The casts and creative teams behind Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, Westworld, Batwoman, Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and more will be holding panels and Q&As for fans throughout the day. Marvel will also be returning to Hall H on Saturday night with some star-studded surprise announcements about their upcoming slate of projects.
ET will also have exclusive interviews with the casts of Snowpiercer, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Arrow, The Flash, Carnival Row, Supergirl, The Walking Dead, Suicide Squad, The Good Place, The Boys, Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, Riverdale as well as with big names like Guillermo Del Toro and Yara Shahidi.
Follow along below for live updates on all the biggest interviews and panels and check out ET Live and ET's YouTube page for videos of all of our exclusive cast interviews.
Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey is Redefining 'What it Means to Be a Princess'1:01 PM:
Yara Shahidi sat down with Kevin Frazier to open up about her involvement with Stan Lee's Alliances: A Trick of Light, and also rave about her friend and Grown-ish co-star, Halle Bailey, who was recently cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
"That’s amazing, because she is Ariel," Shahidi gushed. "Like, if you know her, she is the most ethereal voice and... Chloe and Halle are two powerful young women. I don’t know other people who produce and write their own music, that are so involved in their process, that take their art so seriously and have such a great message."
"To see Halle in this role, it redefines what it means to be a princess and I think she does maintain all of those classic traits of Ariel while still bringing that sense of confidence and empowerment."
'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Talks New Supersuit and 'Infinite Earths' Crossover12:10 PM:
The Supergirl cast sat down with Leanne Aguilera on Saturday, where star Melissa Benoist opened up about her new supersuit and the upcoming crossover!
"I know Stephen [Amell] and Grant [Gustin] have had new [suits] every year and I was always like, 'Nah, I'm good!" Benoist recalled of getting her new look for the show's upcoming fourth season. "The skirt was so iconic and so symbolic and very synonymous with the comic book version …And then we moved to Vancouver and it was cold and rainy. And it feels like right. It feels like the right evolution and the right time to do it."
As for the upcoming crossover, Benoist said she was looking forward to working with two Supermen -- Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh -- as well as "palling around" with Batwoman herself, Ruby Rose.
Cara Delevingne Jokes 'Carnival Row' Role as a 'Pansexual Fairie' Is 'Kind of Typecasting'11:49 AM:
The cast of Carnival Row sat down with ET's Keltie Knight on Saturday to dish on their upcoming neo-noir fantasy series on Amazon Prime Video.
Cara Delevingne, who plays Vignette Stonemoss in the series, joked that her role as a "pansexual faerie" is "kind of typecasting," but said she had a blast embodying the winged beauty.
"The whole thing about fairies is they’re extremely sensitive creatures, but they’re all about love and giving back to the world what they have," she said. "They’re really amazing."
Some of her co-stars, who play humans, admitted to "wing envy," as Delevingne opened up about her amazing costume.
“[The wings] are actually quite sensual," she explained. "They really respond to emotion, I feel like faeries can feel and hear things more than other people. They’re kind of amazing.”
Co-star Orlando Bloom even joked about nicking a pair of the faerie wings for fiancee Katy Perry.
"She’d love some wings," he joked. "I might bring her back some of those cardboard ones, just as gesture."
Carnival Row is set to premiere Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.
'The Flash' Cast Says West Allen Will Face Some 'Good Marital Tension' in Season 611:17 AM:
Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and the cast of The Flash zoomed into ET's Comic-Con suite on Saturday to tease the new big bad of season six and what's ahead for Central City's cutest couple: West Allen.
Gustin said the season picks up directly after the season five finale, as the couple is still mourning having to say goodbye to their future daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy).
“We’re pretty much still dealing with the shock of it, and Barry is trying aggressively to be optimistic and move forward and probably, to a fault, not dealing with it in all the way he should be dealing with it," the actor said.
“And I think you’ll see kind of early on, Iris kind of questions how they’re both dealing with it," Patton added. "They really talk about what the appropriate way is to kind of grieve Nora so that they can move forward in a positive way and get back to Team Flash, and do it in a way so that they can sustain themselves as a married couple."
While the grieving period is definitely going to "shake it up" for the couple, Gustin assured there's no need to be concerned about their future. "There’s tension, but we are coming closer in some ways too," he said.
"It’s good marital tension, where it’s like, you’re not afraid of them getting divorced, but they’ve got stuff to work out, you know?" Patton added.
The Flash returns this fall on The CW.
'Arrow' Cast Stays Tight-Lipped on Epic 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover10:57 AM:
Arrow stars Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, Julianna Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and David Ramsey sat down with ET's Leanne Aguilera to dish on their upcoming final season -- which is all building to the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.
While the cast predictably stayed tight-lipped on spoilers, Amell was able to offer this tidbit: "I’m gonna play more than one character in the crossover. They’re all named Oliver, if that helps."
However the cast didn't have to hold back when it came to their praise for former co-star Emily Bett Rickards, who departed the show after seven seasons this spring.
While they didn't have any information about Rickards' possibly returning for a scene in the final season, Amell assured, "We miss her a lot."
"I texted her when I was on the plane to Vancouver last week, and I just texted her that I was sad," he recalled. "The show feels different, in no small part because Em Bett's not with us anymore."
Arrow returns this fall on The CW.
Taron Egerton Admits He Got 'Weak in the Knees' Over a Comic-Con Star Sighting10:36 AM:
Taron Egerton and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance producers Louis Leterrier and Lisa Henson sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier on Saturday to discuss their upcoming show -- as well as the special guest appearance by Mark Hamill, who stars in the series and popped up during the show's panel on Friday.
"I was weak in the knees! I mean, that’s Luke Skywalker," Egerton gushed. "The great thing about Mark is, in terms of movies of this era, you know, the ‘80s period, he really is an icon. There’s something that just feels really appropriate about him being involved in this series."
As for how the Rocketman star got involved with the new series -- which is a prequel to the cult classic 1982 film -- he said it was a long time coming.
"I really love voice work. And there can be lots of opportunities to be involved with animation, as an actor, but something like this -- a kind of quite classic, Henson product, in that it’s all done with puppets -- those opportunities don’t come along very often," he explained. "So for me, that in itself would have been exciting enough. I’m also just a massive fan of The Dark Crystal, the 1982 film, and it’s a great honor to be a part of this new chapter."
However, while we've seen him as Elton John and will soon be seeing him as a Gelfling, Egerton said there's no truth to the rumors that he'll soon be suiting up as Wolverine.
"I’m surprised by it," the actor said of the speculation. "I never really thought of myself that way, that anyone would ever think that that was a possibility. There’s no truth to it, but it’s a lovely rumor."
'Snowpiercer' Cast Jokes Their Trailer Will 'Kick Top Gun's A**!'10:06 AM:
The cast and creative team behind TBS' upcoming Snowpiercer series sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier on Saturday, where they dished on their upcoming adaptation -- revealing that the first trailer for the show would be dropping during their panel later that day.
"It's gonna kick Top Gun's a**!" EP Graeme Manson joked.
"Tell Tom Cruise, Graeme is in the lobby!" star Daveed Diggs chimed in.
The cast was of course poking fun at Cruise's epic Comic-Con appearance on Thursday, when the superstar surprised fans with a Hall H appearance to debut the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, which also happens to star Snowpiercer's Jennifer Connelly.
"I think the trailer looks amazing, I have to say," Connelly told Frazier. "For me, every part of the project has exceeded my expectations. Watching the trailer, being on the set, my experiences shooting, it's been phenomenal."
As for Snowpiercer, which is based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film of the same name, as well as the original 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, Diggs opened up about playing a prisoner whose life changes after venturing from the desolate tail of the train to the higher-class cabins.
"There's some interesting psychology going on with the class structure of this train," he noted. "Imagine not seeing outside for seven years. What does that do to a person?"
Snowpiercer is set to premiere on TBS in spring 2020.
This year's Comic-Con celebrations have already been full of surprises -- including new trailers, Veronica Mars' surprise full-season drop and an unexpected appearance by Tom Cruise, who premiere the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick! See more in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
Comic-Con 2019 Friday Live-Blog: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Walking Dead,' Veronica Mars' and More!
'Avengers: Endgame': 6 New Revelations From Comic-Con 2019
Comic-Con 2019: Watch All the New Trailers!
Related Gallery