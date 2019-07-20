San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing and Saturday is jam-packed with some of the biggest names in TV, movies and more!

The casts and creative teams behind Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, Westworld, Batwoman, Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and more will be holding panels and Q&As for fans throughout the day. Marvel will also be returning to Hall H on Saturday night with some star-studded surprise announcements about their upcoming slate of projects.

ET will also have exclusive interviews with the casts of Snowpiercer, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Arrow, The Flash, Carnival Row, Supergirl, The Walking Dead, Suicide Squad, The Good Place, The Boys, Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, Riverdale as well as with big names like Guillermo Del Toro and Yara Shahidi.

Follow along below for live updates on all the biggest interviews and panels and check out ET Live and ET's YouTube page for videos of all of our exclusive cast interviews.

This year's Comic-Con celebrations have already been full of surprises -- including new trailers, Veronica Mars' surprise full-season drop and an unexpected appearance by Tom Cruise, who premiere the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick! See more in the video below!

