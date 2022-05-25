Cooling Mattresses Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day
If you're a hot sleeper or deal with night sweats, you know that getting to sleep during the summer months can be a nightmare. Lightweight blankets and cooling sheets can help you get some rest, but a cooling mattress could be the remedy for your bedtime woes. To help you get a better night's sleep, Amazon has started an early Memorial Day sale on some of the best cooling mattresses.
From cooling memory foam mattresses to hybrid memory foam mattresses, a lot of modern mattresses are made to circulate airflow and keep you cool — and they're a blessing during the summer heat. With up to 70% off on cooling mattresses, it's hard to beat these early Amazon Memorial Day deals.
Ahead, shop some of the best deals on top-rated cooling mattresses from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
The Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress is made with AirScape TM 3 technology, which means you get an advanced cooling system built into your mattress. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products.
The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Prima Mattress features multiple layers of cooling memory foam and fabric that keeps moisture at bay. Along with the 100-night risk-free trial, you get a 10-year warranty with this cooling mattress option.
The Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Mattress is crafted with extra antimicrobial protection to make sure you won't have any lingering odors, mildew or moisture trapped in your cooling gel memory foam mattress. In fact, the HeiQ HyProTecht doesn't just keep bacteria at bay. It also breaks down bacteria, viruses, germs and other unwanted microorganisms.
This Olee Sleep mattress is made with a combination of gel-infused memory foam and pocket springs. The Omega Hybrid model features Dura Cool I-gel, which keeps the temperature nice and cool throughout the night. This plush mattress also has extra contouring to support your spine as you slumber.
Green tea-infused material is a great natural way to keep your new cooling hybrid mattress bacteria-free. The Zinus cooling memory foam is combined with a coil pocket spring system, which prevents excess heat and moisture. Combined with its 10-year limited warranty, you can rest worry-free at night.
Thanks to the GelFlex Grid on this Purple Mattress, this model is just as comfortable as a plush memory foam mattress but with extra support, flexibility and breathability. This Purple Mattress is also hypoallergenic.
Sleep easier on this Serta cooling memory foam gel mattress. It's designed to create better airflow while you sleep, so heat and moisture won't build up as you rest. This Serta mattress comes compressed, with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.
Not only is this Lucid mattress breathable and cooling, it's also made from hypoallergenic bamboo charcoal. The bamboo charcoal fabric in this mattress absorbs extra moisture and eliminate odor and bacteria at the same time.
Relax and get a full night's sleep with this Classic Brands hybrid mattress. The innerspring and memory foam layers on this design help circulate airflow while your sleep. Plus, the orthopedic foam helps keep you supported and comfortable no matter what position you sleep in.
