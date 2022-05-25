Cooling Mattresses Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day

If you're a hot sleeper or deal with night sweats, you know that getting to sleep during the summer months can be a nightmare. Lightweight blankets and cooling sheets can help you get some rest, but a cooling mattress could be the remedy for your bedtime woes. To help you get a better night's sleep, Amazon has started an early Memorial Day sale on some of the best cooling mattresses.

From cooling memory foam mattresses to hybrid memory foam mattresses, a lot of modern mattresses are made to circulate airflow and keep you cool — and they're a blessing during the summer heat. With up to 70% off on cooling mattresses, it's hard to beat these early Amazon Memorial Day deals.

Ahead, shop some of the best deals on top-rated cooling mattresses from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale.

Casper Twin Sleep Wave Foam Mattress Amazon Casper Twin Sleep Wave Foam Mattress The Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress is made with AirScape TM 3 technology, which means you get an advanced cooling system built into your mattress. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products. $1,495 $871 Buy Now

Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress Amazon Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress The Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Mattress is crafted with extra antimicrobial protection to make sure you won't have any lingering odors, mildew or moisture trapped in your cooling gel memory foam mattress. In fact, the HeiQ HyProTecht doesn't just keep bacteria at bay. It also breaks down bacteria, viruses, germs and other unwanted microorganisms. $1,195 $956 Buy Now

