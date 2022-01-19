Shopping

Crocs Takes Up to 50% Off Shoes and Charms in This Limited-Time Sale

By Charlotte Lewis‍
The Crocs craze is in full swing, and there's never been a better time to jump on the trend. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs or fur slides and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back. 

From now through the rest of January, Crocs is letting fans save up to 50% on sale items. If that's not enticing enough, you can also save 10% off $50 with code 10OFF50 through January 31 for additional discounts. That's right, savings are made easy with this incredible sale, which includes all your favorite styles for men, women and children at an ultra-low price.

We're also thrilled to announce that we can finally take the guilty out of our guilty-pleasure shoes. Crocs have officially received the seal of approval by none other than Oprah, who included the brand's Classic Lined Clog in the January edition of "The O List." Despite only a few of the available colors being on sale, we might have to add them into our basket, too (we can't resist a recommendation from Oprah!)

Below, browse through the Crocs Sale and shop our favorite picks from the sale below. 

Classic Clog
Classic Clog
This classic style is available for an incredibly low price right now in 10 trendy colors -- don't miss out!
$50$35
Classic Crocs Fur Sure Sandal
Classic Crocs Fur Sure Sandal
These adorable slides come with three furry pom-pom Jibbitz charms, so you can look extra cozy no matter where you are.
$50$25
Classic Lined Clog
Classic Lined Clog
Make your clogs winter-friendly with these soft, fuzzy lined Crocs, recommended by Oprah on her January 2022 "O-List."
$60$42
Crocband Clog
Crocband Clog
Show your stripes with this sporty accented clog.
$50$36
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Add a spash of color to your wardrobe with these tie dye clogs, now 40% off.
$55$33
Classic Crocs Glitter Sandal
Classic Crocs Glitter Sandal
Add some sparkle to your wardrobe with this adorable glitter slides, now 40% off.
$45$27
Women's LiteRide Mary Jane
Women's LiteRide Mary Jane
Give your feet the comfort they deserve in these stylish but still cozy Mary Janes.
$55$38
LiteRide Clog
LiteRide Clog
These upgraded clogs feature the brand's new super soft LiteRide foam, perfectly designed for anyone on the go.
$60$44
Classic Crocs Tropical Sandal
Classic Crocs Tropical Sandal
Take yourself on vacation with these tropical printed sandals.
$45$25
Women's Crocs Tulum Translucent Toe Post
Women's Crocs Tulum Translucent Toe Post
Feel summer all year round with these jelly-reminiscent slides.
$40$26
Classic Glitter Lined Clogs
Classic Glitter Lined Clogs
Upgrade your glitter clogs with a cozy lining, so you can shine even through the coldest months.
$65$44
Elevated Ornament Pack
Elevated Ornament Pack
Customize your Crocs with any of the incredible charms on sale, like these holiday ornaments, guaranteed to keep you feeling festive all year long.
$20$10

