If you ask us, your closet can never be filled with too many shoes.

Potentially the best shoe to fill your closet with is the sneaker, one of the most versatile styles out of all footwear options. You can wear them for a workout, slip them on for a busy day of errands, or pick trendy styles that make a fashion statement. And the best part about sneakers is even the most stylish pairs are comfy on your feet. If you're a sneakerhead looking to expand your collection, Cyber Monday has all the deals on this multifaceted shoe that you won't want to miss.

With all the fabulous savings events happening right now, it can be tricky to know where to start when shopping for shoes. But we've done the legwork – or, in this case, is it footwork?– and tracked down the best deals across the web that Cyber Monday has to offer.

What discounts can I expect?

Nike is offering deals on their best-selling products with prices up to 60% off. Use the code CYBER at checkout for an extra 25% off your purchase.

Nordstrom is hosting a Cyber Monday sale with prices up to 60% off. There's no code needed as prices are already marked down.

Allbirds is hosting a limited-time Cyber Monday deal where you can score up to half off select sneakers, this includes even the "never-on-sale" colors.

Amazon has discounted thousands of apparel items, including sneakers, for their Cyber Monday sales event with many great footwear options coming in under $50.

adidas has one of the best Cyber Monday sales with a 40% discount on your entire order. The discount can be applied to full-price and sales items alike. Just use the code CYBER at checkout to receive 40% off.

REI, the popular outdoor and sports retailer, is offering shoppers up to 40% off for Cyber Monday. If you're an REI member you may be eligible for additional discounts.

Zappos has marked down hundreds of products on their site by various percentages with many popular sneakers brands available for under $50.

Dick's Sporting Goods is having their biggest sale of the year with 50% off all kinds of holiday deals across their website.

What are shoe deals are the best?

We've scoured all the sites above to find the most popular shoes that are now highly discounted. Ahead, shop best-selling men's and women's sneakers that are now marked down for Cyber Monday.

Women's Sneakers

Allbirds Wool Dasher Mizzles Allbirds Allbirds Wool Dasher Mizzles You'll stand out wearing these bright teal sneakers from Allbirds. The running shoes are water-repellant and have traction on the soles for peak performance even in bad weather. $145 $129 Shop Now

Men's Sneakers

Allbirds Trail Runners SWT Allbirds Allbirds Trail Runners SWT Great for hiking and trail running, these durable shoes come with a water-repellant finish. They have an extra grippy sole to keep you stable on even rugged terrain. $140 $99 Shop Now

