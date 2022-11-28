Cyber Monday Sneaker Deals From Across the Web: Save on Adidas, Nike, Allbirds, Hoka and More
If you ask us, your closet can never be filled with too many shoes.
Potentially the best shoe to fill your closet with is the sneaker, one of the most versatile styles out of all footwear options. You can wear them for a workout, slip them on for a busy day of errands, or pick trendy styles that make a fashion statement. And the best part about sneakers is even the most stylish pairs are comfy on your feet. If you're a sneakerhead looking to expand your collection, Cyber Monday has all the deals on this multifaceted shoe that you won't want to miss.
With all the fabulous savings events happening right now, it can be tricky to know where to start when shopping for shoes. But we've done the legwork – or, in this case, is it footwork?– and tracked down the best deals across the web that Cyber Monday has to offer.
What discounts can I expect?
Nike is offering deals on their best-selling products with prices up to 60% off. Use the code CYBER at checkout for an extra 25% off your purchase.
Nordstrom is hosting a Cyber Monday sale with prices up to 60% off. There's no code needed as prices are already marked down.
Allbirds is hosting a limited-time Cyber Monday deal where you can score up to half off select sneakers, this includes even the "never-on-sale" colors.
Amazon has discounted thousands of apparel items, including sneakers, for their Cyber Monday sales event with many great footwear options coming in under $50.
adidas has one of the best Cyber Monday sales with a 40% discount on your entire order. The discount can be applied to full-price and sales items alike. Just use the code CYBER at checkout to receive 40% off.
REI, the popular outdoor and sports retailer, is offering shoppers up to 40% off for Cyber Monday. If you're an REI member you may be eligible for additional discounts.
Zappos has marked down hundreds of products on their site by various percentages with many popular sneakers brands available for under $50.
Dick's Sporting Goods is having their biggest sale of the year with 50% off all kinds of holiday deals across their website.
What are shoe deals are the best?
We've scoured all the sites above to find the most popular shoes that are now highly discounted. Ahead, shop best-selling men's and women's sneakers that are now marked down for Cyber Monday.
Women's Sneakers
A bold tiger print swoosh and orange soles bring these fun and stylish sneakers together. But these shoes aren't just fashionable, they're also comfortable and durable.
If you're a runner, you'll want to try out these highly-rated sneakers from Nike. With over 17 different color combinations, you're sure to find a pair you love.
Cyber Monday discounts mean you can even save on designer sneakers, like these from Tory Burch. The sleek lace-up shoes feature the signature Tory Burch logo.
You'll stand out wearing these bright teal sneakers from Allbirds. The running shoes are water-repellant and have traction on the soles for peak performance even in bad weather.
Workout in these durable and breathable sneakers from Reebok to take your gym session up a notch. They come in two unique and colorful patterns.
Featuring the Lacoste embroidered crocodile, these high-quality sneakers come in white, black or light purple.
An air-cooled memory foam sole means your feet will be comfortable without overheating. The stylish shoes come in seven trendy colors.
The cloudfoam soles of these adidas sneakers will keep you comfortable the entire day. The lightweight shoes are offered in 13 different colors.
For light trail running, look no further than the innovative HOKA Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes.
Men's Sneakers
One of Nike's best-sellers, you can now grab the Air Force 1 '07 for 25% off. They come in equally stylish all white and all black options.
Durable stitching and clean lines add a sleek look to these statement-making blue sneakers. The shoe's soles have impressive traction for use on and off the court.
Is there a sneaker more classic than the Chuck Taylor by Converse? The light blue color of the popular high top sneaker is now 60% off for Cyber Monday.
Great for hiking and trail running, these durable shoes come with a water-repellant finish. They have an extra grippy sole to keep you stable on even rugged terrain.
You'll be cozy all winter wearing these high tops that are lined with warm, comfy fluff. Put on these water-repellant shoes where there is sleet or snow to keep your feet extra toasty.
These lightweight shoes are made from recycled material for a more eco-friendly purchase. You can help the earth while looking stylish when wearing these grey sneakers.
Wearing these fashionable sneakers, you'll be shocked at how comfortable your feet feel even after all day wear.
Designed with a vintage-vibe, these classic Adidas sneakers are great for a day of running errands or hanging out with your friends.
Expertly designed, you'll have a smooth and comfortable run while wearing these sneakers from HOKA. The mesh around the shoe also allows airflow so your feet won't feel sweaty.
