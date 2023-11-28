Rylee Arnold is opening up about the kiss -- that everyone around the world thought they saw!

Last week, Arnold and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Harry Jowsey, were eliminated, but not before they got extra close during their rumba set to Taylor Swift's "August." Mid-performance, the pair did a move that left judge Bruno Tonioli questioning if they had kissed.

Arnold is finally clearing the air.

"There wasn't a kiss," the first-time DWTS pro said during an appearance on the Light Weights podcast. "There was not, which is interesting 'cause I'm like, 'What, why would we kiss in the middle of the dance?' Like of all places in the dance it's gotta be, like, the beginning or the end, but the middle?"

Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images

Arnold went on the explain that the move wasn't even meant to be a grand moment, noting that she and her partner just got close.

"Was not even a moment but I just got really close to his face on that part," the 18-year-old shared. "And I think maybe like the shadows of the camera angle really made it look like we kissed but we didn't."

Arnold also reacted to her partner claiming that they may have been kissing "a little bit," after being pressed by Tonioli after their number.

"I'm like, 'Harry, I didn't give you permission to say that," she quipped.

Fans of DWTS have had a close eye on the pair, who have sparked romance rumors during their time on the series. The pair continued to fuel romance rumors after Jowsey gifted Arnold a $15,000 gold-and-diamond Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, which she said was just a symbol of their time together.

"I do have it, I'm wearing it right now," Arnold said on the podcast. "And this was just a thank you for an amazing season, amazing time together. I had a hard time accepting it because it's literally the most beautiful bracelet I've ever seen in my entire life. But he's so sweet."

Following their elimination, Arnold spoke to ET about her time with Jowsey.

"I'm so happy with how everything went and I'm so grateful I was paired with Harry, and I'm just so proud of him," she said. "It was seriously so enjoyable the whole time."

For his part, Jowsey celebrated Arnold chasing her dream and following in her sister, Lindsay Arnold's, footsteps.

"She watched her sister do it and now she's doing it, it's so incredible," Jowsey said. "To be like a small part in such an incredible story is the biggest takeaway for me, so yeah, it's been incredible."

RELATED CONTENT: