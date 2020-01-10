Daniel Radcliffe isn't a famous face to everyone!

While recording Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 30-year-old actor shared a story about once being mistaken for a homeless man in New York City.

"It's weird and funny, with some very odd moments," Radcliffe, who rose to fame for playing Harry Potter, said of being recognized wherever he goes. "I was in New York recently with my girlfriend and while she was in a shop, I was outside with our adopted dog. It was very cold, and I had on a hoodie, a fleece and then a big coat over the top."

"Because it was so cold, I knelt down to warm the dog and I saw this guy looking at me and then he walked past me," he continued. "But then he came back and handed me five dollars and said, 'Get yourself a coffee mate.' Apparently, I need to shave more often!"

Nearly a year ago, Radcliffe candidly opened up about the less glamorous side of fame. The British actor revealed he was heavily drinking as a teen during his Harry Potter days to cope with his newfound fame.

"There is an awareness that I really struggled with, particularly in my late teens when I was going out to places for the first time where you would feel -- again, it could have largely been in my head -- where you would feel watched when you went into a bar, when you went into a pub," he shared in an interview with Off Camera With Sam Jones. "In my case, the quickest way to forget you were being watched was to get very drunk. Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.' It can affect your psyche."

As for his wilder past, he added, "I don’t miss it generally now at all. I know that varies for some people. When I think of the sort of chaos I used to invite into my life, I’m really much happier now. I think there was some part of me that was like, 'Actors have to be crazy cool drunks. I have to live up to this weird image that I had in my head of what it means to be a famous actor.'"

Radcliffe's episode of The Graham Norton Show airs Friday at 10:35 p.m. GMT on BBC One. In the meantime, hear more on Radcliffe in the video below.

