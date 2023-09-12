Sean "Diddy" Combs has a lot to celebrate, and his daughters are ready to give him his flowers!

ET spoke with the mega-producer's daughters, 16-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila, and 17-year-old Chance Combs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where their father will receive the Global Icon Award for his longstanding career in the music industry.

Diddy made his first VMAs appearance in 1997 to perform "Mo Money Mo Problems." He also hosted the VMAs in 2005. Over the course of his career, Diddy has won two VMAs. This year, he's nominated for four other awards, including two for Best Collaboration as well as Best Rap and Best R&B for his work on "Creepin (Remix)" and "Gotta Move On."

The Global Icon Award comes days before Diddy is meant to release his upcoming album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, on Sept. 15. It marks his first album since 2010's Last Train to Paris.

"Oh my God, we can't wait for it," D'Lila gushes about the upcoming release to ET's Rachel Smith on the VMAs pink carpet. "The best album of the year, guys. Like seriously, we've been listening to it for a year," Jessie adds.

Chance shares that the sisters have witnessed the album as their father put it together, with D'Lila adding that the development is "like woah."

"It gives you that R&B, just like, love [vibes]," Jessie says, referencing Diddy's self-proclaimed "Love Era."

The 53-year-old music mogul and producer legally changed his name to Love in 2021 but later cleared up the confusion with his multiple monikers during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2022.

"I feel it's very important that I clear that up," Diddy said when DeGeneres asked what he preferred to be called. "I decided that I'm just going to go with the name Diddy."

"Love is my real name," he continued. "So, I just changed my name to Sean Love Combs. That's what it says on my driver's license. That is my official name. Love. I'm Love. I am Love. I have made it." Diddy even tattooed Love on the side of his body and shared that the large ink was "done in one day."

Diddy definitely knows about love -- especially when it comes to romance. The rapper has been linked with the late model Kim Porter, singer Cassie and, more recently, rapper Yung Miami.

For all his romantic entanglements, Diddy's daughters aren't so sure their father has found the one yet.

"I don't think he's found it yet, but you know, who knows? I think he's searching," Jessie tells ET.

The three share that they do not interfere in their father's dating life, with Chance adding that they "leave that to him." But the girls admit that if they have anything to say about who their father is dating, they "put it in check, definitely."

"We let him do his thing, most of the time," D'Lila adds.

Diddy shocked the world when he announced the arrival of his seventh child in December and introduced fans to baby girl Love Sean Combs through a series of adorable snapshots.

Diddy has four children with the late model Kim Porter -- Quincy, 31, whom he adopted, King, 24, Jessie and D'Lila. He also shares Chance with Sarah Chapman and Justin, 28, with Misa Hylton.

Jessie, D'Lila and Chance are equally enamored with Love as Diddy is, gushing to ET about their "amazing" little sister.

"We love her," D'Lila exclaims, as Jessie agrees that their father is showing a more nurturing side to him to the public with Love's birth.

"He's more like nurturing and just like sweet," she says, as Chance adds that their father has shown his more caring side on social media since Love's arrival. "Just like seeing him play with the baby, it's just so adorable."

Meanwhile, Diddy is set to give an epic performance spanning his decades in the industry. It will be his first performance at the VMAs since 2005.

Jessie shares that she and her sisters have had "a little sneak peek," and warns viewers to stay tuned so they don't miss out. "It's going to be crazy, you guys have to watch his performance... He has some surprises up his sleeve that he might bring out."

"It's going to be amazing," D'Lila and Chance add. "We're so proud of him."

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage of this year's VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

